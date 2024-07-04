We can expect the sun to show up for the Stampede Parade

Yahoo!

We are looking at nice weather for the Stampede Parade.

There is the chance of a few brief, isolated showers in the early morning, up until about 7:30 a.m.

Then, the clouds will quickly clear out, with the sun making its way back to us for parade time:

Friday will be filled with sunshine.

Rain and thunderstorms will return Friday night after 9 p.m.

A few showers will carry into early Saturday morning, then we will get more stable as a ridge of high pressure builds in.

This will allow temperatures to climb into the high 20s for the weekend and into the 30s by early next week.