CALGARY
Calgary

    • We can expect the sun to show up for the Stampede Parade

    Share

    Yahoo!

    We are looking at nice weather for the Stampede Parade.

    There is the chance of a few brief, isolated showers in the early morning, up until about 7:30 a.m.

    Then, the clouds will quickly clear out, with the sun making its way back to us for parade time:

    Friday will be filled with sunshine.

    Rain and thunderstorms will return Friday night after 9 p.m.

    A few showers will carry into early Saturday morning, then we will get more stable as a ridge of high pressure builds in.

    This will allow temperatures to climb into the high 20s for the weekend and into the 30s by early next week.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News