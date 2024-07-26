'We grieve alongside them': Bow Valley rallies to support Jasper

The impact of the wildfires that have burned through Jasper is hitting close to home in the Bow Valley.

"Banff's heart is absolutely shattered and broken into a million pieces by what has happened to our sister community Jasper," said Mayor Corrie DiManno.

"Jasper is family and so we grieve alongside them."

The wildfire burned 30 per cent of the town's structures, and people have realized the same thing could happen in Banff National Park.

"The reality of what can happen with wildfires just becomes that much more real to you. ... It's definitely been a very heavy atmosphere in town this week."

Several initiatives have taken over the town, including a job posting board to help displaced Jasperites find work with accommodation.

Several fundraising campaigns have also been launched, including the Rocky Mountain Community Relief fund by the Banff Canmore Foundation.

"There is this energy to actually pull resources and flow them to Jasper," said Jodi Gammad, services co-ordinator with the Banff Canmore Foundation.

In less than 24 hours, close to $20,000 has been raised.

Leslie Bruce, president and CEO for Banff and Lake Louise Tourism says many people own businesses in both Banff and Jasper.

"It's critical for all tourism businesses in these national parks to generate revenue," Bruce said.

"About 60 per cent of the revenue that comes to this community - and it would be like that in Jasper - comes in the months of May and September."

In Canmore, a drop-off location was setup for displaced people to come and pick up men's, women's and children's clothing, along with food and dog food, toys and toiletries.

"We are looking for items in good condition," said volunteer Trish Bartley.

The drive is set up at 101B-56 Lincoln Park and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It's calling on community members for gas cards and gift cards for groceries.

One local business has challenged others to step up alongside them.

Alberta's Own Marketplace is donating profits from July 25 and 26.

"When we saw the news coming in on Wednesday night, and the images of the Jasper townsite burning, it really hits hard that all of our mountain towns are at risk," said owner Laura Bodell.

Roughly half a dozen other Canmore businesses have gotten on board.