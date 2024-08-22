CALGARY
Calgary

    • Week-long burger festival returns to Calgary in September

    A stock photo of a burger with bacon and vegetables. (Pexels/Valeria Boltneva) A stock photo of a burger with bacon and vegetables. (Pexels/Valeria Boltneva)
    Share

    Chefs at several Calgary restaurants are in the process of crafting creative and tasty burgers for Le Burger Week.

    The annual festival, held in the first week of September, sees eateries nation-wide create deluxe burgers for the public to try.

    This year marks the 13th edition of the festival.

    "This prestigious food festival is committed to supporting local restaurants across Canada," said a Friday news release.

    "It highlights the passion, dedication, and artistry chefs pour into every creation, giving them the freedom to craft irresistible burgers that keep taste buds coming back for more.

    Le Burger Week co-founder Na’eem Adam said the event began as a simple celebration of burgers, but has blossomed over the years.

    "It's truly rewarding to see how this festival has grown, continuing to honour the passion and creativity that local chefs bring to their communities through every dish."

    Le Burger Week 2024 runs from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8.

    Participating cities include Montreal, Quebec City, Toronto, Ottawa, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Saskatoon.

    Participants can visit the Le Burger Week website after consuming each creation to vote for their favourite.

    The top five entries will be showcased in a live leaderboard on the festival's website

    A list of the Calgary eateries participating in Le Burger Week will be posted on the festival's website on Aug. 26.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police

    York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News