Week-long burger festival returns to Calgary in September

Chefs at several Calgary restaurants are in the process of crafting creative and tasty burgers for Le Burger Week.

The annual festival, held in the first week of September, sees eateries nation-wide create deluxe burgers for the public to try.

This year marks the 13th edition of the festival.

"This prestigious food festival is committed to supporting local restaurants across Canada," said a Friday news release.

"It highlights the passion, dedication, and artistry chefs pour into every creation, giving them the freedom to craft irresistible burgers that keep taste buds coming back for more.

Le Burger Week co-founder Na’eem Adam said the event began as a simple celebration of burgers, but has blossomed over the years.

"It's truly rewarding to see how this festival has grown, continuing to honour the passion and creativity that local chefs bring to their communities through every dish."

Le Burger Week 2024 runs from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8.

Participating cities include Montreal, Quebec City, Toronto, Ottawa, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Saskatoon.

Participants can visit the Le Burger Week website after consuming each creation to vote for their favourite.

The top five entries will be showcased in a live leaderboard on the festival's website.

A list of the Calgary eateries participating in Le Burger Week will be posted on the festival's website on Aug. 26.