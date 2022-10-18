Wild birds harmed by close contact for social media posts, Lethbridge wildlife centre says

Wildlife experts at Lethbridge's Helen Schuler Nature Centre says while social media posts of wild birds are great, too many people are hand feeding birds to get up close for their snaps. (Pexels) Wildlife experts at Lethbridge's Helen Schuler Nature Centre says while social media posts of wild birds are great, too many people are hand feeding birds to get up close for their snaps. (Pexels)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Father charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 2 Laval, Que. children

A 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. accused of killing his son and daughter was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The father, Kamaljit Arora, was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife in what police described as case of deadly domestic violence in the family's home Monday night.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina