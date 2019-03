A woman who was charged with attempted murder in connection with pushing a victim in front of the CTrain last year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Stephanie Favel was charged in an unprovoked attack on a 64-year-old woman on the Victoria Park/Stampede LRT station on November 8, 2018.

The CTrain driver managed to stop the train before it hit the victim but she still ended up with life-altering injuries as a result.

Favel was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and breach of probation.

She admitted her guilt in the incident during her court appearance on Friday and pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated assault.

Favel’s lawyer Adriano Iovenelli says his client admitted to pushing the woman while they were both standing behind the yellow line as the train approached.

According to the agreed statement of facts, the victim, Rozalia Meichl, fell onto the train tracks, hitting her head and upper back.

She was paralyzed in the incident and is still recovering in hospital.

Favel later admitted to police that she'd been drinking prior to the offence and a doctor's report, submitted to the court on December 11, found she had consumed a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, alcohol and Gravol.

Meichl was not able to attend the hearing, but her son and daughter say the plea does bring them some closure. They are also happy Favel showed some remorse during the court appearance.

"Relief that there's light at the end of the tunnel," said Charmaine Newman. "I think she's happy that [Favel] has pleaded guilty and is taking ownership of what she's done and that she will receive some sort of jail time and help."

Allan Hein, Rose's son, says it was a "no brainer" that it was going to be a guilty verdict, especially because of the mass of evidence in the case.

"It was just a matter of time and although the justice process is slow, I respect the fact that everyone has to cross their ts and dot their is."

Hein says Favel did shed tears during Friday's appearance and it shows she knew she did something wrong.

Sentencing is expected to take place later this year.

(With files from Alesia Fieldberg)