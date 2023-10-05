Woman critically injured after falling out of speeding vehicle: Brooks RCMP

RCMP are looking for witnesses after a woman fell out of a speeding vehicle and was seriously injured in Brooks, Alta.

Police said a red Cadillac Escalade was seen speeding through a construction zone on Silver Sage Road in Brooks around 7 p.m. Witnesses reportedly saw a woman fall out of the passenger side door.

The woman was critically injured and remains in hospital.

Police believe they have located the Cadillac abandoned on the west side of Brooks.

The circumstances leading up to the woman falling out of the vehicle are not clear. RCMP are looking for any witnesses who may have encountered the Cadillac between Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 5 at 12 p.m.

A stock image of a red Cadillac Escalade. (Supplied: RCMP)

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Brooks RCMP at 403-794-4400. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (9TIPS) or through the P3 Tips app.