World Cup returns to Lake Louise for 2021

Beat Feuz, of Switzerland, soars down the course during the men's World Cup downhill ski race in Lake Louise, Alta., on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn) Beat Feuz, of Switzerland, soars down the course during the men's World Cup downhill ski race in Lake Louise, Alta., on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

Calgary Top Stories