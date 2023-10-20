Wrestling under the stars returns to Kensington Saturday night

Wrestling under the stars is returning to Kensington this Saturday night.

Kensington BIA is partnering with CanAm Wrestling and Downtown Markets to bring live outdoor wrestling to an all-ages audience.

Saturday night's card features "Cheetahbear" Jude Dawkins vs. "The Last Gladiator" Scorpious in a no-disqualification match, so expect plenty of rule-bending there.

Other grapplers on the card include "The Prospector" Wes Barker, CanAm Stu Hart Memorial heavyweight champion "Lion Warrior" Bobby Sharp, as well as CanAm World Womens champion "Relentless" Rylie Rose, who is defending her title against 2023 Lutte Academy winner Kat Von Heeze.

The event starts at 6 p.m. in the CPA parking lot at 1204 Kensington Rd.

💥Oct 20th Innisfail💥

💥Oct 21st Calgary💥@CanamWrestling Presents "Friday the 20th" at Innisfail Legion.@CanamWrestling & @kensingtonYYC Present "Live Pro Wrestling in Kensington #2"



Tickets are available online at https://t.co/bnmuzzZu6A or Call CanAm at 403-369-3677 pic.twitter.com/JtjkNnsnur — CanAm Wrestling (@CanamWrestling) October 19, 2023

It will be CanAm Wrestling's second night of fights in the parking lot, after a successful Sept. 23 debut.

Fans in Calgary enjoy the wrestling match on Sept. 23, 2023. (Photo courtesy CanAm Wrestling)