'X-Men' star James McAvoy coming to the 2023 Calgary Expo

James McAvoy, known for his role as Professor Charles Xavier in X-Men, will attend this year's Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo.

Calgary Expo 2023 runs from April 27 to 30 at Stampede Park, and this year marks the event's 16th anniversary.

McAvoy is currently starring in the BBC/HBO fantasy series His Dark Materials and has an extensive body of work as a dramatic actor under his belt, including roles in M. Night Shyamalan’s films Split and Glass.

McAvoy, 43, will meet with fans on April 29th and speak during an on-stage Q&A.

Emily Swallow, Vivien Lyra Blair, Christina Ricci, Sam Raimi and Vincent D’Onofrio were previously announced as guests.

For more information and to buy tickets you can visit CalgaryExpo.com.