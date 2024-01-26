1 person dead in northwest Calgary house fire
One person is dead following a house fire along Evanston Drive N.W. on Thursday night.
At about 9:30 p.m., Calgary firefighters responded to the scene after multiple calls were reported of smoke coming from the basement.
One resident managed to escape safely through the upper part of the home and was uninjured.
However, after crews searched the home, they found a body in the basement.
As of 6 a.m., firefighters were not on scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BREAKING UN top court gives first orders to Israel, declares it won't throw out genocide case
The top UN court stopped short Friday of ordering a ceasefire in Gaza but demanded that Israel try to contain death and damage in its military offensive in the tiny coastal enclave. South Africa, which brought the case, had asked for the court to order Israel to halt its operation.
Calgary 911 calltaker charged following investigation into organized crime
Calgary police say a 58-year-old woman, who was employed by the city's 911 services as a calltaker, faces a number of charges in connection with organized crime.
UFO reports from pilots include 'intense' and 'unusual' lights over Canada in 2023
From 'very strange' to 'intense' lights, pilots with airlines like WestJet, Air France and British Airways filed more than a dozen UFO reports over Canada in 2023.
Mexico high schoolers take up arms after village kidnappings
A volunteer police force in rural Mexico that says it has been overwhelmed by local kidnappings has recruited schoolchildren as young as 12 to join its ranks, the latest sign of how some parts of the country are struggling to cope with organized crime.
New Formula One team name mocked as the worst in series history
After climbing off the timing stand Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, he was asked his thoughts on the team known as AlphaTauri the last four years being renamed to Visa Cash App RB F1 — a moniker that has been widely panned by fans as the worst in F1 history.
King Charles III hospitalized for enlarged prostate operation
King Charles III was admitted to a private London hospital Friday to undergo a 'corrective procedure' for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Place said.
Alabama executes a man with nitrogen gas, the first time the new method has been used
Alabama executed a convicted murderer with nitrogen gas Thursday, putting him to death with a first-of-its-kind method that once again placed the U.S. at the forefront of the debate over capital punishment. The state said the method would be humane, but critics called it cruel and experimental.
Danielle Smith facing federal criticism after participating in Alberta Tucker Carlson events
Premier Danielle Smith defended her participation at former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s Alberta events on Wednesday, saying her ideologies don’t always fully align with the people she speaks to.
Canada to send 1,000 troops for largest NATO exercise in 36 years
The Canadian Armed Forces are set to participate in the largest NATO exercise in decades later this month.
Edmonton
7 hospitalized after fire in Queen Alexander neighbourhood
Seven people were taken to hospital from the scene of a fire south of Whyte Avenue early Friday morning.
Edmonton Oilers extend winning streak to 15 with win over Chicago Blackhawks
It was a classic case of not asking how, but how many?
-
'Just doing my job': Guard shrugs off role in stopping city hall shooter
The security guard who stopped an armed shooter at Edmonton City Hall earlier this week is shrugging off any accolades, according to his boss
Vancouver
Flood watch issued on B.C.'s South Coast as atmospheric river approaches
The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for much of the South Coast and all of Vancouver Island as "a series of potent storms" approaches the region.
Surrey Police Service pushes back against mayor's spending claims
The Surrey Police Service is going public with its proposed budget – to try and counter claims by the city's mayor it’s spending at a rate that will push property taxes higher.
-
Murder trial hears undercover operation details in case of B.C. woman accused of dismembering boyfriend
Details of an undercover police operation that ultimately led to the arrest of a Nanaimo woman accused of killing, and dismembering her boyfriend were revealed in B.C. Supreme Court Thursday.
Atlantic
N.S. minister expresses frustration with lack of turnout at $3M shelter in Halifax
Nova Scotia’s community services minister voiced his government's frustrations with the lack of people using the new homeless shelter in Halifax.
Second system brings another round of snow to the Maritimes Friday afternoon into Saturday morning
The Maritimes will see a quick brush of some relatively light snow from the Thursday low pressure system.
'This is the first year I have had a problem with rats': Rodent problems plaguing Maritimers
Many residents and pest control experts are noting a higher number of rodents during the winter months, causing damage to many residents properties.
Vancouver Island
-
YSO SLO, SO HIGH and NO LAW among vanity plates rejected by ICBC last year
Some people love a personalized licence plate – but there's a limit to what's allowed on B.C. vehicles, and it doesn't include messages like SO HIGH and UNSAFE.
Toronto
NEW
NEW How will kids in Ontario be taught coding in kindergarten?
Ontario kindergarten kids will likely not learn coding by sitting in front of a computer screen as part of the new provincial curriculum.
NEW
NEW Ontario man 'shocked' golf clubs bent, broken after Air Canada flight from Florida
An Ontario man was 'shocked' his golf bag was ripped open and his clubs were broken when he travelled home from Florida last November.
-
Heavy rain possible across Toronto-area this morning: Environment Canada
It’s worth grabbing an umbrella before heading out the door this morning. The Greater Toronto Area is set to see a soggy day, with a special weather statement in place for much of the region.
Montreal
Woman found dead in east end Montreal apartment
A woman is dead after a stabbing at an apartment building in Montreal's east end.
-
FAE agreement in principle rejected by two more unions
The agreement in principle reached between the FAE and the Quebec government has been rejected by two more unions.
-
Here we go again: Another round of freezing rain headed for Montreal
Montrealers should brace for another slippery drive Friday morning, as another round of freezing rain is expected to hit the city for a second straight day.
Ottawa
Freezing rain warning continues for Ottawa Friday
Environment Canada says the capital could see ice accretion of 5 to 10 mm beginning around 6 a.m. on Friday morning and ending in the afternoon.
-
School buses cancelled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario as freezing rain hits region
School buses are cancelled in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario for a second consecutive day, as the region is expected to receive 5 to 10 mm of freezing rain.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Here's what's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 26-28
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Kitchener
One person found dead in Cambridge, another taken into police custody
An investigation is underway after a female was found dead in Cambridge Thursday night.
-
Waterloo regional police investigating first homicide of 2024
One person is dead after a shooting in Kitchener. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.
-
Kitchener parent worries about her child’s education amid French teacher shortage
A Kitchener mother is worried her son won't be prepared for Grade 9 French as he hasn't had a permanent teacher in months.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon gas station had diesel in regular pump for nearly 24 hours
Almost a full day passed before a mix-up at a Saskatoon gas station was identified, leaving multiple drivers with diesel in their tanks by mistake.
-
Sask. nursing students say they were wrongfully accused of cheating
Several nursing students at the University of Regina (U of R) are criticizing the school's use of virtual exam proctoring and its academic misconduct policies.
-
2nd meteor captured on Saskatchewan home security cam
Another meteor may have entered the earth’s atmosphere above Saskatchewan early Sunday, making it the second bright fireball spotted in a week.
Northern Ontario
BREAKING
BREAKING Fatal three-vehicle crash in Onaping involving city bus
A 61-year-old man has died following a head-on crash with a city bus in the Onaping area of Greater Sudbury.
-
Two teens arrested after fire destroys First Nation's only school: chief and council
A northwestern Ontario First Nation says two teens have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed the community's only school.
-
Hundreds expected to be laid off at Algoma Steel
As Algoma Steel prepares to lay off a significant number of employees in the wake of a pipe collapse, the federal government is moving to expedite employment insurance claims.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg restaurant owner dead following confrontation: police
The owner of a Winnipeg restaurant has died following an assault outside of his business on Wednesday night.
-
Father and toddler killed in crash with semi: Manitoba RCMP
A father and his son have died following a crash involving a semi on a Manitoba highway Thursday morning.
-
'We won't accept anything less': AMC asks for direct funding for Manitoba landfill search
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) is asking the federal, provincial, and municipal governments for direct funding of a search of the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women, after submitting an operational planning report to all three levels of government.
Regina
-
'It's scary': Invasive strep A strain sends Regina woman to hospital
A Regina woman is now back home after being hospitalized with an invasive strain of strep group A.
-
'We'd love to see the animals go home': Regina Humane Society drops dog adoptions to $25
As the grand opening of the new Regina Humane Society (RHS) draws near, there is still some work left to be done at the Armour Road location. Mainly, finding forever homes for the furry occupants of the current facility.