1 person dead in northwest Calgary house fire

One person is dead following a house fire along Evanston Drive N.W. on Thursday night.

At about 9:30 p.m., Calgary firefighters responded to the scene after multiple calls were reported of smoke coming from the basement.

One resident managed to escape safely through the upper part of the home and was uninjured.

However, after crews searched the home, they found a body in the basement.

As of 6 a.m., firefighters were not on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.