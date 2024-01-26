CALGARY
Calgary

    • 1 person dead in northwest Calgary house fire

    Officials say a body was found in the basement of a home in Evanston that caught fire on Jan. 25, 2023. Officials say a body was found in the basement of a home in Evanston that caught fire on Jan. 25, 2023.
    Share

    One person is dead following a house fire along Evanston Drive N.W. on Thursday night.

    At about 9:30 p.m., Calgary firefighters responded to the scene after multiple calls were reported of smoke coming from the basement.

    One resident managed to escape safely through the upper part of the home and was uninjured.

    However, after crews searched the home, they found a body in the basement.

    As of 6 a.m., firefighters were not on scene.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Mexico high schoolers take up arms after village kidnappings

    A volunteer police force in rural Mexico that says it has been overwhelmed by local kidnappings has recruited schoolchildren as young as 12 to join its ranks, the latest sign of how some parts of the country are struggling to cope with organized crime.

    New Formula One team name mocked as the worst in series history

    After climbing off the timing stand Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, he was asked his thoughts on the team known as AlphaTauri the last four years being renamed to Visa Cash App RB F1 — a moniker that has been widely panned by fans as the worst in F1 history.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News