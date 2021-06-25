CALGARY -- City councillors in Calgary have approved $154 million to support the development of six capital projects aimed at increasing recreation opportunities in under-served areas.

The goal is to allow more Calgarians to be more active, more often.

The move comes after council directed administrators earlier this year to develop a capital investment strategy that addressed gaps in play and practice spaces in new and established areas.

"This included addressing aging recreation infrastructure, service needs, and equitable distribution of in-demand amenities throughout Calgary," read a release from the city.

"Six proposed priority projects addressing community needs, accessibility and readiness were approved by council.

The projects and budget allocations include:

Northeast regional fieldhouse at Skyview Ranch - $32 million;

Northeast athletic park at Saddle Ridge - $25 million;

Northwest athletic park at Rocky Ridge - $14 million;

Southeast air-inflated structure (dome) at the Calgary Soccer Centre - $6 million;

Southwest regional fieldhouse at Belmont - $32 million, and;

Southwest twin arena redevelopment at Glenmore Athletic Park - $45 million.

"I'm so pleased council came together to make this generational investment that will address recreation gaps across our city," said Mayor Naheed Nenshi. "This will have a lasting impact, opening up new and much-needed sports and play opportunities for children and adults in our community."

Funding will come from offsite levies and the city's Community Investment Reserve.

Council also recently approved investments in the downtown core, including $45 million to the Repsol Centre and $200 mililon for Calgary's Greater Downtown Plan.

"The six new projects will include public engagement during the master planning stages of each site," read a release.

The project are slated to be completed over the next several years, with the last project to open in 2027.

"This is an investment in the collective health of our children, families, and communities," said Ward 5 Coun. George Chahal.

"Healthy neighbourhoods need high-quality spaces where people can play and be active. Healthy cities are committed to filling gaps in services and amenities, so everybody has the same opportunities regardless of their address. Now is the time to invest in recreation as we emerge from a pandemic – it is a key to our collective recovery."

More information can be found on the city's website.