A summery, blustery Monday in Calgary, then fall-like for a few days

CALGARY -

This is certainly a fine way to kick off your week! Those who are pressure-sensitive might fall prey to a headache as the wind picks up this morning. Gusts will easily roll at 40-50 km/h for Calgary, with gusts prompting wind warnings possible for K-Country, Claresholm, possibly Okotoks, and up through Nordegg.

It's a one-day event. A bonus! Beyond, we're cooling off – the wave of air that will produce this wind is coming out of the southwest; this is the base of a trough, which swings in tomorrow. With that, we're trapped in a pattern of chillier air for a couple of days. Granted, the word "chillier" is used loosely, as our highs are still expected within two degrees of seasonal. Conditions will remain largely benign. Some cloud. That's it!

Then, it's right back into a warm spell for a shot on Thursday, a dip Friday, and another gain through the weekend above-seasonal.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Mainly sunny, windy! Gusts in the 50s

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: some cloud, low 9 C

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: clear, low 5 C

Wednesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 7 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: some cloud, low 9 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 5 C

We're back with a series of magnificent fall photography:

Don trekked to the larches of Arnica Lake:

Marie sauntered on down to the Glenmore Reservoir:

And Hank played a round at Maple Ridge, taking a brief break to snap a photo for us.

You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!