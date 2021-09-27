A summery, blustery Monday in Calgary, then fall-like for a few days
This is certainly a fine way to kick off your week! Those who are pressure-sensitive might fall prey to a headache as the wind picks up this morning. Gusts will easily roll at 40-50 km/h for Calgary, with gusts prompting wind warnings possible for K-Country, Claresholm, possibly Okotoks, and up through Nordegg.
It's a one-day event. A bonus! Beyond, we're cooling off – the wave of air that will produce this wind is coming out of the southwest; this is the base of a trough, which swings in tomorrow. With that, we're trapped in a pattern of chillier air for a couple of days. Granted, the word "chillier" is used loosely, as our highs are still expected within two degrees of seasonal. Conditions will remain largely benign. Some cloud. That's it!
Then, it's right back into a warm spell for a shot on Thursday, a dip Friday, and another gain through the weekend above-seasonal.
YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST
Today:
- Mainly sunny, windy! Gusts in the 50s
- Daytime high: 23 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 9 C
Tuesday:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 15 C
- Evening: clear, low 5 C
Wednesday:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 14 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 7 C
Thursday:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 21 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 9 C
Friday:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 16 C
- Evening: partly cloudy, low 5 C
We're back with a series of magnificent fall photography:
Don trekked to the larches of Arnica Lake:
Marie sauntered on down to the Glenmore Reservoir:
And Hank played a round at Maple Ridge, taking a brief break to snap a photo for us.
You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A summery, blustery Monday in Calgary, then fall-like for a few days
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two Canadians in prisoner swap freed for health reasons: China
Two Canadians detained in late 2018 who were allowed to return to Canada in a prisoner swap were released on bail for health reasons, China's Foreign Ministry said Monday. A ministry spokesperson made the comment as Beijing sought to downplay the connection between their release and the return to China of a long-detained executive of Huawei Technologies.
How the early work of a Canadian scientist and his team made the COVID-19 vaccines possible
The story of how the groundbreaking mRNA vaccines were developed to help the world fight COVID-19 is a fascinating one — but it’s been missing a key part, according to a scientist who says a fundamental aspect of these vaccines was originally developed by a small team in Canada.
Social Democrats narrowly beat Merkel's bloc in German vote
Germany's centre-left Social Democrats won the biggest share of the vote in a national election Sunday, narrowly beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right Union bloc in a closely fought race that will determine who succeeds the long-time leader at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.
U.K. mulls calling in army to help ease gas shortage at pumps
Lines of cars formed at some British gas stations for a fourth day on Monday, as the government mulled sending in the army to help ease supply disruption triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.
Businesses, schools and cities to observe National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Businesses, cities and schools across Canada are preparing to follow the federal government's decision to observe the day, in some cases stepping up because provinces won't.
Find your sleep 'sweet spot' to protect your brain as you age, study suggests
How long older adults sleep could affect their brain health, according to a study published Monday in the journal JAMA Neurology. Disrupted sleep is common in late life, the study authors wrote, and associated with changes in cognitive function.
B.C. tightens documentation requirements: BC Vaccine Card with QR code required to access restaurants as of Monday
The province is tightening up its documentation requirements, which means the small paper vaccine records, given out at the time people received their vaccines, are no longer accepted.
CIBC hires former Liberal innovation minister Navdeep Bains
CIBC has hired former Liberal cabinet minister Navdeep Bains as vice-chair, global investment banking. Bains stepped down as innovation minister in January and did not run in the recent federal election. He officially joins the bank Oct. 4.
University taking disciplinary action in aftermath of rowdy party in Halifax Saturday night
Dalhousie University says it's taking disciplinary action against students who took part in a rowdy party Saturday night that drew thousands to the city's south end.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | New places for familiar councillors? More than new names to city's overhauled electoral wards
The redrawn boundaries attempt to better balance the population of each ward and shed the traditional numbering system for Indigenous ward names.
-
NEW
NEW | Edmonton's new Indigenous ward names, explained
The City of Edmonton's 12 wards have new Indigenous names and re-designed boundaries.
-
NEW
NEW | Edmonton election ward profile: Nakota Isga
Nakota Isga has three candidates in the 2021 municipal election, including incumbent Andrew Knack.
Vancouver
-
B.C. vaccine card: Pass with QR code now required to access many non-essential businesses
Starting today, the only acceptable proof of vaccination in British Columbia to dine at restaurants and attend indoor recreational events is the B.C. Vaccine Card.
-
Liberal winner in Vancouver Granville spent twice as much on Facebook ads as NDP runner-up
In a hotly contested B.C. riding where the federal Liberal candidate defeated the NDP runner-up by less than one percentage point, the winner outspent his rival by more than double on Facebook ads.
-
Cap on food delivery fees extended in B.C. until the end of the year: jobs minister
The B.C. government says it's extending the cap on fees charged by food delivery companies to help the restaurant industry through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. extending cap on fees food delivery services can charge through year's end
The B.C. government has extended rules limiting the fees that food delivery companies can charge that were originally put in place to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
BC Highway Patrol seeks witnesses to fatal crash near Parksville
BC Highway Patrol is asking witnesses to come forward after a fatal single-vehicle crash in the Mid-Island Friday night.
-
BC SPCA aims to 'free up space' with half-price adoption event
British Columbians who've been thinking about adopting a new pet can do so for half price this week.
Atlantic
-
University taking disciplinary action in aftermath of rowdy party in Halifax Saturday night
Dalhousie University says it's taking disciplinary action against students who took part in a rowdy party Saturday night that drew thousands to the city's south end.
-
Inquiry into Nova Scotia mass killing holds first of four community open houses
About 50 people from the community of Debert, N.S., turned out to meet investigators from the commission of inquiry investigating the mass killing that claimed 22 lives in the central and northern parts of Nova Scotia last year.
-
New Brunswick announces one COVID-19 related death; 82 new cases Sunday
New Brunswick is announcing another COVID-19-related death, as well as 82 new cases on Sunday.
Toronto
-
Courtice, Ont. elementary school closed due to COVID-19 outbreak
A Courtice elementary school has been shut down today following an outbreak of COVID-19.
-
NEW
NEW | Detective who solved Holly Jones murder reveals what sharp-eyed officers noticed in killer's apartment
A lead detective on the 2003 Holly Jones kidnapping and murder says there were four things that made police immediately suspect he was killer when they knocked on his door for a DNA sample.
-
Toronto restaurant says it won't accept medical exemptions
A midtown Toronto restaurant says it will not accept unvaccinated guests inside, even if they have a medical exemption.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Sept. 27, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Monday, Sept. 27
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | O-Train shutdown enters second week as investigation continues into Sept. 19 derailment
As Ottawa commuters start a second week without O-Train service to get to work and school, OC Transpo continues to adjust the R1 replacement bus service to meet demand.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Visitors must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter the Ottawa Hospital
Starting today, Ottawa's largest hospital will require visitors to be fully vaccinated to enter the Civic Campus, the General Campus and the Riverside Campus.
Montreal
-
Quebec to announce 'new services' for victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence
The Quebec government says it is ready to announce "new services" for victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence.
-
Few Canadian children were very sick during early days of COVID-19 pandemic
Serious cases of COVID-19 were very rare among Canadian children during the first wave of the pandemic, a new study by Canadian researchers shows.
-
Tensions high between vaccinated and unvaccinated in Canada, poll suggests
A new poll suggests tensions over COVID-19 vaccines in Canada are high as frictions grow between those who are vaccinated against the virus and those who are not.
Kitchener
-
Crash shuts down roads in Waterloo, power outage in area
Two roads in Waterloo have been partially shut down due to a crash, as Waterloo North Hydro is reporting a power outage in the area as well.
-
'It was much more tame than normal': Gathering restrictions temper homecoming weekend in Waterloo Region
Thousands of students and alumni came through Waterloo Region over the weekend to partake in homecomings at nearby universities, and Waterloo’s mayor said COVID-19 restrictions appear to have been obeyed.
-
Cambridge man runs 132 km to raise money for the Heart & Stroke Foundation
A man from Cambridge ran 132 kilometres from Guelph to Goderich to raise money for the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.
Northern Ontario
-
Find your sleep 'sweet spot' to protect your brain as you age, study suggests
How long older adults sleep could affect their brain health, according to a study published Monday in the journal JAMA Neurology. Disrupted sleep is common in late life, the study authors wrote, and associated with changes in cognitive function.
-
Two Canadians in prisoner swap freed for health reasons: China
Two Canadians detained in late 2018 who were allowed to return to Canada in a prisoner swap were released on bail for health reasons, China's Foreign Ministry said Monday. A ministry spokesperson made the comment as Beijing sought to downplay the connection between their release and the return to China of a long-detained executive of Huawei Technologies.
-
There are new rules for employment insurance. Here's what you need to know
The employment insurance system is set for another round of pandemic-related changes that come into force on Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
Pandemic-strapped downtown restaurants celebrate return of Jets hockey
Puck drop for the start of the Winnipeg Jets preseason at the Canada Life Centre isn't just exciting news for hockey fans but for restaurants in the downtown area too.
-
How the early work of a Canadian scientist and his team made the COVID-19 vaccines possible
The story of how the groundbreaking mRNA vaccines were developed to help the world fight COVID-19 is a fascinating one — but it’s been missing a key part, according to a scientist who says a fundamental aspect of these vaccines was originally developed by a small team in Canada.
-
One dead after North End shooting Sunday morning
A man is dead after being shot in the North End early Sunday morning.
Regina
-
Sask. reports most active COVID-19 cases to date with 4,864
Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health reported 552 new COVID-19 cases and 436 recoveries, bringing active cases in the province to a record-breaking 4,864.
-
Conservatives divided on fate of O'Toole, as party's MPs call for unity
The Conservative Party is facing internal strife as some insiders want to see Erin O'Toole ousted as leader, while newly elected MPs hope for some semblance of unity.
-
Terry Fox Run gets equine twist in Balgonie
For more than 25 years a woman in Balgonie, Sask. has been hosting an annual fundraiser for cancer research around the Terry Fox Run, with a new twist on the event.
Saskatoon
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at 3 Saskatoon elementary schools
On Sunday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority declared outbreaks at Chief Whitecap, Ernest Lindner and W.P. Bate Schools, according to a news release from Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS).
-
'Worst crop since 88': Sask. farmers facing tough harvest
After scorching temperatures this past summer, farmers are wrapping up their harvest with the majority of them facing lower than expected yields.
-
Sask. reports most active COVID-19 cases to date with 4,864
Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health reported 552 new COVID-19 cases and 436 recoveries, bringing active cases in the province to a record-breaking 4,864.