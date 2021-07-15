Advertisement
Air quality statements expand throughout Alberta as heat wave continues
Published Thursday, July 15, 2021 1:57PM MDT
Share:
CALGARY -- Air quality concerns have extended across the foothills and west-central Alberta including Calgary and surrounding areas.
The smoke will linger over Calgary for the near future as smoke continues drifting in from B.C. and the U.S.
The air quality in north-central Alberta may deteriorate over the weekend as a shift in wind direction brings more smoke from northern Saskatchewan. Although central Alberta may see the heat moderate briefly into the weekend, extreme heat with daytime temperatures in the mid-30s persists for southern Alberta into the next week.
Here's the five-day forecast:
Thursday:
- Mostly sunny, haze
- Daytime high: 29 C
- Overnight: Thunderstorm risk overnight, partly cloudy after that, 15 C
Friday:
- Mainly sunny, haze
- Daytime high: 27 C
- Overnight: Clear, 13 C
Saturday:
- Mainly sunny, afternoon thunderstorm risk
- Daytime high: 29 C
- Overnight: Mainly clear, 14 C
Sunday:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 27 C
- Overnight: Mainly clear, 15 C
Monday:
- Mainly sunny, a few afternoon clouds
- Daytime high: 31 C
- Overnight: Cloudy, risk of evening thunderstorm, 18 C