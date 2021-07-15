CALGARY -- Air quality concerns have extended across the foothills and west-central Alberta including Calgary and surrounding areas.

The smoke will linger over Calgary for the near future as smoke continues drifting in from B.C. and the U.S.

The air quality in north-central Alberta may deteriorate over the weekend as a shift in wind direction brings more smoke from northern Saskatchewan. Although central Alberta may see the heat moderate briefly into the weekend, extreme heat with daytime temperatures in the mid-30s persists for southern Alberta into the next week.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Thursday:

Mostly sunny, haze

Daytime high: 29 C

Overnight: Thunderstorm risk overnight, partly cloudy after that, 15 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny, haze

Daytime high: 27 C

Overnight: Clear, 13 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny, afternoon thunderstorm risk

Daytime high: 29 C

Overnight: Mainly clear, 14 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 27 C

Overnight: Mainly clear, 15 C

Monday: