CALGARY
Calgary

    • Airdrie man charged with drug trafficking

    RCMP generic
    Share

    Airdrie RCMP say charges have been laid against a man in connection with a drug trafficking operation that was discovered earlier this year.

    On Feb. 23, Airdrie RCMP executed search warrants on two homes, where they located quantities of psilocybin, oxycodone and cannabis.

    A further investigation led them to arrest an 18-year-old Airdrie man.

    He faces drug trafficking and drug possession charges, including a charge of selling drugs to a minor.

    The accused was also found in breach of probation and several release orders.

    He was released on a promise to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Airdrie on May 16.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News