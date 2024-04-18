Airdrie man charged with drug trafficking

Airdrie RCMP say charges have been laid against a man in connection with a drug trafficking operation that was discovered earlier this year.

On Feb. 23, Airdrie RCMP executed search warrants on two homes, where they located quantities of psilocybin, oxycodone and cannabis.

A further investigation led them to arrest an 18-year-old Airdrie man.

He faces drug trafficking and drug possession charges, including a charge of selling drugs to a minor.

The accused was also found in breach of probation and several release orders.

He was released on a promise to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Airdrie on May 16.