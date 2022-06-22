Alberta announces new bursary to help low-income students

The province has announced new supports to help low-income Albertans attend post-secondary schools.

The government introduced the New Beginnings Bursary on Wednesday, which will provide $15 million to low-income Albertans over the course of three years.

The money will be issued to students preparing for careers in sectors the UCP has identified as playing a key role in Alberta's economic recovery, including energy, agriculture and forestry, tourism, culture, technology, aerospace and aviation, finance and financial technology.

Minister of Advanced Education Demetrios Nicolaides made the announcement at Bow Valley College's South Campus in Calgary.

"Cost should never be a barrier to achieving your ambition," Demetrios said.

"Young Albertans deserve to have the right skills and knowledge to succeed in tomorrow’s economy."

Demetrios says a total of 1,000 bursaries valued at $5,000 each will help recipients pay for tuition, fees, supplies and living costs.

"Bow Valley College is excited about this new bursary, which will see more exceptional learners trained in high-demand industries," said Misheck Mwaba, president and CEO of Bow Valley College.

"This support removes barriers, empowering students to pursue their studies with less anxiety about paying their tuition and other day-to-day expenses."

The bursary will start in the 2022-23 academic year and will not have to be repaid as a typical loan would be.

Alberta Student Aid will deliver funding automatically to student loan recipients who meet the eligibility criteria and have applied for funding.