Alberta Health Services names new board chair

Alberta Health Services' new chairman is promising to strengthen the health care system and says employees are doing "heroic" work.

Gregory George Turnbull is taking on the role of leading the AHS board for the next three years.

Alberta's Health Minister Jason Copping made the announcement during a news conference on Thursday.

"I'm confident that Mr. Turnbull can lead AHS through the expected and unexpected challenges of today and those that lie ahead. He's proven himself as a leader that understands that building the capacity of an organization requires building capacity of its valued people," Copping said Thursday.

Officials say Turnbull has more than 35 years in corporate governance and has worked in a number of different sectors, including in the medical field.

"I'm humbled and privileged to join the Alberta Health Services team and have the opportunity to support and champion Alberta’s outstanding health-care providers," Turnbull said in a release.

"AHS staff have been, and continue to, work tirelessly to improve Albertans' health and well-being and provide high quality health care. I join the minister in thanking them for everything they do for Albertans."

The AHS board, which is accountable to Alberta's health minister, works to promote and protect the health of Albertans, assess Alberta's health needs on a daily basis, determine health care priorities for the province and maintain reasonable access to health services.