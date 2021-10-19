All-star defensive back Tre Roberson returns to Calgary Stampeders
Defensive back Tre Roberson has signed with Calgary Stampeders for a second stint with the team.
The American played 32 regular-season games for Calgary in 2018 and 2019.
He appeared in three playoff games for the Stampeders with an interception that clinched the Grey Cup for Calgary in 2018.
Roberson was a West Division and CFL all-star in 2019 before signing with the NFL's Chicago Bears that year.
The Stampeders nominated him for the CFL's Most Outstanding Rookie in 2018 and Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2019.
In 32 regular-season games for Calgary, Roberson compiled 95 tackles including four tackles for loss.
He had 10 interceptions, including one for a touchdown, 18 knockdowns, two forced fumbles. Roberson returned one of his two fumble recoveries 93 yards for a touchdown.
He attended training camps with the Minnesota Vikings in 2016 and 2017 before joining Calgary.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2021.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
LIVE at 4:30
LIVE at 4:30 | Kenney to join health officials in Tuesday COVID-19 update
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refuses to apologize for comments about immigration
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refused to apologize for comments he made about immigrants coming to the province 'to collect the dole,' instead saying that he is 'pro immigration.'
UPDATED | Haiti gang seeks US$1M each for kidnapped missionaries
A gang that kidnapped 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group, including one Canadian, is demanding US$1 million ransom per person, although authorities are not clear whether that includes the five children being held, a top Haitian official told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, Philadelphia police say
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said.
'We have made the impossible possible': Calgary, Edmonton celebrate mayoral firsts
Alberta's two major cities are set to make history in their mayoral races after Monday's municipal elections across the province.
Having mono in adolescence may increase MS risk later in life: study
Having infectious mononucleosis, also known as mono, during childhood and adolescence may be a risk factor for developing multiple sclerosis later in life, a new study suggests.
'My heart broke': Metro Vancouver woman whose dog arrived dead after flight wants answers, action from airline
A Metro Vancouver woman is looking for answers following the untimely death of her dog aboard a flight last summer.
Quick-thinking hikers unravel turbans to help with rescue at Metro Vancouver park
A group of quick-thinking young men were forced to get creative by using their turbans as a makeshift rope to help rescue a pair of hikers in a Metro Vancouver park earlier this month.
'I'm heartbroken by this': Celine Dion delays opening of Las Vegas shows due to medical reasons
Just weeks before Céline Dion was set to return to the stage in Las Vegas, the Quebec superstar is delaying her show due to "unforeseen medical symptoms," her team said in a news release.
'I feel a great responsibility': Meet Liberal Rechie Valdez, Canada's first Filipina MP
Rechie Valdez has turned self-described 'side hustles' into full-time focuses as an entrepreneur, and is now taking on a new challenge: Liberal MP for Mississauga-Streetsville. In taking her seat in the House of Commons next month as one of 50 rookies elected, she'll also be making history as Canada's first federally-elected Filipina MP.
Edmonton
-
Amarjeet Sohi elected Edmonton's 36th mayor, 4 incumbent councillors defeated
Amarjeet Sohi won a sizable victory in Edmonton's mayoral race, while incumbent city councillors had a mixed night.
-
LIVE at 4:30
LIVE at 4:30 | Kenney to join health officials in Tuesday COVID-19 update
Government and health officials will update Albertans on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday afternoon.
-
'We have made the impossible possible': Calgary, Edmonton celebrate mayoral firsts
Alberta's two major cities are set to make history in their mayoral races after Monday's municipal elections across the province.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver councillors support vaccine mandate for city staff even as new rules don't apply to elected officials
Multiple Vancouver councillors are showing support for the city’s new vaccine rules for staff, even as elected officials don't fall under the mandate.
-
Ethnicity-based bullying a 'daily reality' at school, curriculum 'denying' darker parts of Canadian history: survey
About six-in-10 Canadian kids have witnessed bullying based on race or ethnicity while at school, a survey from B.C. researchers suggests.
-
Quick-thinking hikers unravel turbans to help with rescue at Metro Vancouver park
A group of quick-thinking young men were forced to get creative by using their turbans as a makeshift rope to help rescue a pair of hikers in a Metro Vancouver park earlier this month.
Vancouver Island
-
Man taken to hospital after Courtenay motel fire destroys supportive housing units
An early morning fire Tuesday has destroyed a portion of a motel in Courtenay, B.C., used for supportive housing.
-
Netflix TV series boosts popularity of film locations in Greater Victoria
The Netflix miniseries Maid is earning global praise – and it appears that seemingly ordinary Greater Victoria shooting locations are quickly becoming popular tourist attractions.
-
British Columbia appoints former Calgary police deputy chief as sergeant-at-arms
The B.C. government has appointed a new sergeant-at-arms in the legislature nearly three years after the former officer in the assembly was suspended.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports three COVID-19 related deaths, 50 new cases Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three COVID-19 related deaths, along with 50 new cases and 122 recoveries on Tuesday, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 774.
-
Nova Scotia reports 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 'small outbreak' at Kentville hospital
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 recoveries on Tuesday, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 187.
-
Seven-year-old boy dies after being trapped under log near Southampton, N.S.
A seven-year-old boy has died while out on a walk with his mother on a logging road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.
Toronto
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refuses to apologize for comments about immigration
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refused to apologize for comments he made about immigrants coming to the province 'to collect the dole,' instead saying that he is 'pro immigration.'
-
Teenage girl struck by vehicle in Scarborough dies in hospital
Police say a 17-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday morning.
-
Brampton Ont. man found guilty of murdering wife and mother-in-law sentenced to life in jail
A Brampton, Ont. man has been sentenced to two concurrent life sentences after he was found guilty of murdering of his wife and mother-in-law four years ago.
Ottawa
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drop with low daily case count
Ottawa Public Health is reporting eight more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19, the lowest daily case count since August.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refuses to apologize for comments about immigration
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refused to apologize for comments he made about immigrants coming to the province 'to collect the dole,' instead saying that he is 'pro immigration.'
-
Protesters face off with anti-trans activist outside Ottawa school
Counter-protesters gathered to take a stand against an anti-trans activist outside a west end school.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | Legault government hits reset with inaugural speech ahead of 2022 provincial election
Quebec Premier Francois Legault's government will set out its priorities for the rest of its mandate with an inaugural speech later today.
-
Montreal boy, 16, fatally stabbed outside his school; police seek three teen suspects
Montreal police are looking for multiple suspects after a teenager was fatally stabbed near his school in Cote-des-Neiges Monday afternoon, staggering inside to seek help.
-
New COVID-19 cases in Quebec drop below 400
Quebec reported Tuesday that 342 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 and four people have died.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region reports two COVID-19 deaths, eight new cases
Health officials in Waterloo Region logged two more COVID-19-related deaths and eight cases on Tuesday.
-
Stand off in St. Marys, Ont. lasts 18 hours
Both Stratford and Waterloo regional police were called to a scene at a residence in St. Marys on Monday afternoon.
-
WRDSB insists they're not cancelling Halloween, cite 'mixed messaging' as issue
As a petition circulates to try to change their stance, Waterloo Region’s public school board is insisting they’re not cancelling Halloween.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario woman charged after being found unresponsive in a vehicle
A woman found passed out behind the wheel of a car in northern Ontario along with suspected drugs has been charged and her vehicle impounded, police say.
-
North Bay considers regulating Airbnb-style rentals
North Bay city council is considering creating a bylaw to regulate the short-term rental industry, which includes Airbnb.
-
Northern Ontario raid nets guns and drugs cache
One person has been charged and several guns along with $35K in drugs have been seized following a raid in a small northern Ontario town, police say.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba records 102 new COVID cases; three deaths reported Tuesday
Manitoba has once again hit triple digits with new COVID-19 cases, as the province recorded 102 new cases on Tuesday.
-
'Alarming' misuse of antibiotics happening in Manitoba: U of M study
A new study out of the University of Manitoba shows antibiotics are being inappropriately prescribed all too often in Manitoba.
-
Woman charged for robbing Winnipeg bank: police
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a woman following a bank robbery Monday morning.
Regina
-
'Really frustrating': Sask. residents still waiting for COVID-19 self-test kits to become available
While province is expecting a shipment of 2.6 million rapid antigen tests this week, many residents are still waiting to get their hands on the at-home kits.
-
Saskatchewan premier says province could have acted sooner on renewed COVID-19 rules
On the day Saskatchewan asked the federal government for help to deal with surging COVID-19 hospitalizations, Premier Scott Moe granted the province could have acted sooner on a renewed mask mandate or proof-of-vaccination policy.
-
3 people charged after woman allegedly held against her will in Regina business
Three people are facing multiple charges after a woman was allegedly forcibly confined in a business on north Albert Street, according to Regina police.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan premier says province could have acted sooner on renewed COVID-19 rules
On the day Saskatchewan asked the federal government for help to deal with surging COVID-19 hospitalizations, Premier Scott Moe granted the province could have acted sooner on a renewed mask mandate or proof-of-vaccination policy.
-
ICU doc says 'clearly dire' Sask. 4th wave more severe than Ontario's COVID-19 peak
An Ontario-based intensive care physician says Saskatchewan's current COVID-19 situation is worse than when cases peaked in his own province.
-
'Really frustrating': Sask. residents still waiting for COVID-19 self-test kits to become available
While province is expecting a shipment of 2.6 million rapid antigen tests this week, many residents are still waiting to get their hands on the at-home kits.