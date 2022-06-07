Another house fire in northwest Calgary on Tuesday afternoon

Fire crews battled another house fire in the city's northwest Tuesday afternoon.

They were called to a duplex on 77th Street N.W., in Bowness, around 3:15 p.m.

Firefighters quickly attacked the blaze, which was in the attic, as heavy smoke poured out.

No one was discovered inside the home and all occupants have been accounted for. No injuries were reported.

An investigator is on scene, trying to determine the cause of the fire.