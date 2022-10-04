Basketball players fleeing Ukraine find home with University of Lethbridge Pronghorns

University of Lethbridge Pronghorns and Ukrainian nationals Vlada Hozalova (3) and Vika Kovalevska (4) are seen on the court during practice at the University of Lethbridge, in Lethbridge, Alta., in an Oct. 3, 2022, handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-University of Lethbridge, Leslie Ohene-Adjei) University of Lethbridge Pronghorns and Ukrainian nationals Vlada Hozalova (3) and Vika Kovalevska (4) are seen on the court during practice at the University of Lethbridge, in Lethbridge, Alta., in an Oct. 3, 2022, handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-University of Lethbridge, Leslie Ohene-Adjei)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city

The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday, evidence of a hasty retreat that marked a new military defeat for Moscow as it struggles to hang on to areas it illegally annexed last week.

Ukrainian servicemen walk along road while they search for dead bodies of their comrades in recently recaptured town of Lyman, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Why are apartment rental rates going up in Canada?

If you live in an apartment, then you've more than likely felt the effects of the dramatically increased rental rates in Canada. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the key factors contributing to the increased rental prices in Canada, along with some of the things that Canadians are doing to cope with the current market.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina