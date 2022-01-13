Betty White online donation challenge is still on going

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

People were shocked and devastated when the news of Betty White’s passing broke out just days before her 100th birthday.

Betty White was not just a great actor but also an animal advocate.

"She was involved with a couple zoos and shelters and I don't think anybody in our capacity is going to truly know how much she was involved all over, because she didn't spout it off and she didn't look for accolades in it," said Barb Grodzicky, manager for the Lethbridge Humane Society.

Since her death, a new challenge has been going on – the whole of North America stood up to support the challenge to donate to local animal shelters honoring the late Betty White.

The City of Lethbridge happens to be among the cities taking part.

Local shelters like Lethbridge Humane Society joined the challenge as soon as it escalated through social media. All these donations come in Betty White’s name.

"We already started getting donations sent via e-transfer about a week before we even started our challenge. So, even before it was announced or anything like that, people were sending in money with a little note saying for the Betty White Challenge," said Natalie Kent, a volunteer at Prairie Pets Rescue.

Kent added that they are hoping to raise $15,000 and are already around $8000, with that money going towards a new vehicle.

"That would be in her name and we would be driving around and doing our work in that vehicle in Betty White's name," said Kent.

Local businesses are helping with donations including Lethbridge Tactical Supply who posted online saying that they will match up to a thousand dollars of donations given to the Humane Society.

Anyone who is willing can donate a minimum of $5 and there is no limit to how much you can give and are asked to do so by or on January 17th, which would've been White's 100th birthday.

"It's very, very much appreciated," Grodzicky told CTV News.

"We just appreciate everything anybody ever donates here, large or small."

To donate to your local shelter or rescue, you can visit their website or Facebook page to find out how.

With files from Nyakim Kueth