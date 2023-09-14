Blood tribe police drug task force sees success

STANDOFF, Alta. -

In April a drug emergency was declared on the Blood Tribe Reserve after a batch of bad drugs and an increase in overdose deaths struck the reserve.

Not long after, a drug task force was established by the Blood Tribe Police Service to address the growing problem.

“The task force was put together as a decision made between the blood tribe police service and the Blood Tribe chief and council as there was an opioid crisis here,” said Cst. Coral Fenner with the Blood Tribe Police Service.

Fenner was a part of the task force which operated between April and August.

For six months they identified, surveilled and executed search warrants on suspected drug dealers across the reserve.

This resulted in eight arrests totalling 38 charges and led to the seizure of 213 grams of fentanyl, 67 grams of cocaine/crack cocaine, 33 grams of meth and more.

Overdose calls dropped dramatically, from roughly 26 a month down to six.

Fenner said “We've had people say thank you and congratulations. Even as much as saying their family members have stopped using due to the lack of drugs and they’re seeking treatment. So that's a huge bonus for us to hear.”

Steps were also taken to ensure the drug dealers wouldn’t return to the community.

Working in conjunction with the Blood Tribe Housing Authority, those arrested as part of the task force search warrants were evicted from their homes.

In conjunction with the Blood Tribe Housing Authority those arrested as part of the task force search warrants were evicted from their homes.

The homes were later boarded up to prevent someone from getting inside.

They’ll eventually be renovated but are currently not available to anyone applying for housing.

“Blood Tribe housing has been working with us when we do execute these search warrants. They come in and board up the house. Sometimes the same day sometimes within the week depending on the consideration,” said Fenner.

The task force was disbanded in August after its funding ran out and several officers left for jobs with other agencies.

Blood Tribe Police hope once they address their staffing shortage they can get the task force back up and running.

Fenner said “there are hopefully plans in the future for it to be brought back. Hopefully with new funding from the federal government. That's something we can look forward to.”

Police will be leaning on help from the community until the task force is revived.

They’re asking residents of the reserve to report any suspected illegal activity to help keep drug use on the reserve down.