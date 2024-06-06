Boil water advisory, outdoor water ban issued in Calgary
The City of Calgary has issued a boil water advisory for the community of Bowness as well as an outdoor water ban following a major water main break that flooded a huge section of the city.
The city put out the water advisory around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.
"The city has enacted its municipal emergency plan and currently, we do not have an estimate for how long the boil water advisory or the water restrictions will be necessary.," the city said in a news release.
"This issue is temporary, and our crews are working 24/7 to complete the necessary repair work."
Anyone in Bowness must bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to any consumption — that includes water for things like brushing or teeth or washing food.
A Stage 4 outdoor water ban has been issued for for the whole city because the issue involves "a critical transmission line."
That means all outdoor use of water is restricted. Anyone found in violation of the order could face fines starting at $3,000.
In general, the city is asking residents and businesses to lower their water consumption over the next 24 hours.
Homeowners are being told to limit the use of their dishwashers and washing machines, limit showers and turning off humidifiers and ice machines.
Meanwhile, businesses such as laundromats and car washes are being asked to reduce water use while businesses that offer products or services to sustain life for people, animals or plants are exempt.
"Other exemptions include any businesses that must use water to meet health code standards, such as hospitals and restaurants," the city said.
At about 6:30 a.m., Alberta Emergency Alert sent out a message to all residents of Calgary about the issue.
"A water main break along 16 Avenue N.W. has impacted the city's water supply," it said. "Supply levels have reached a critical state, affecting the city's ability to provide water to communities and ensure adequate water is available to support emergency fire suppression."
The water main broke around 7 p.m. and, according to fire officials, they were able to shut it off by about 10 p.m.
Police said they’ve received many calls to 911 about water issues.
It’s reminding Calgarians that people should call 311 unless it’s an emergency.
16 Avenue remains closed eastbound at Sarcee Trail and westbound at Home Road due to the break.
