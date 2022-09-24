Bridgeland celebrates grand opening of new sport court

Bridgeland got a new kind of basketball court Saturday.

The inner city Calgary neighbourhood celebrated the opening of its new sport court, which is designed as three half courts that allow multiple age and ability groups to shoot hoops at the same time.

It's ideal for 3x3 basketball, which is considered the world's number one urban team sport, and now boasts a pro league run by Ice Cube, featuring numerous former NBA players with games airing on CBS.

The grand opening was celebrated by representatives from the Parks Foundation, Bridgeland-Riverside Community Association, the Calgary Foundation and Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra.

“The Bridgeland sport court is a unique and vital addition to Calgary’s inner-city. There is a direct link between sport participation and positive mental health,” said Sheila Taylor, CEO Parks Foundation Calgary. “Our hope is that this innovative sport court will spark connections in the community and encourage Calgarians of all levels and abilities to enjoy the space.”

For its opening event, a 3x3 tournament featuring more than 50 aspiring athletes was held. A few members of the University of Calgary's men's basketball team also tried out the courts and met with local youth.

Action at the Bridgeland sport court, Saturday Sept.24, 2022

The court is located in Murdoch Park and is accessible from nearby walking trails and bike paths.

“The sport court will be a gathering place for people of all ages to practice and develop their skills,” said Bridgeland Community Association representative, Ali McMillan. “We know that sports development begins at a young age and we’re so pleased to have facilities like the Bridgeland Sport Court for youth to gather and play.”

Basketballs were provided courtesy of the Calgary Flames Foundation.

