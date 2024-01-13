CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgarian Kaiya Ruiter claims Canadian women's figure skating crown

    Share

    Kaiya Ruiter has won the Canadian women's figure skating championship in her hometown.

    The 17-year-old Calgarian dethroned two-time champion Madeline Schizas by winning Saturday's free skate. Schizas led after Friday's short program.

    Ruiter, who will compete for Canada in the upcoming Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, South Korea, posted a winning total score of 180.86.

    Schizas dropped to second at 172.90 following a rocky free skate that scored third-place marks.

    Canada's 2023 junior women's champion Hetty Shi of Mississauga, Ont., was third with a score of 162.51.

     

    National results factor into Skate Canada's team selection for the upcoming Four Nations championship in Shanghai and the world championship in Montreal in March.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Yemen's Houthis vow 'strong response' after new U.S. strike

    The Houthi movement threatened a 'strong and effective response' after the United States carried out another strike in Yemen overnight, further ratcheting up tensions as Washington vows to protect shipping from attacks by the Iran-aligned group.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News