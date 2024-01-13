Calgarian Kaiya Ruiter claims Canadian women's figure skating crown

Kaiya Ruiter has won the Canadian women's figure skating championship in her hometown.

The 17-year-old Calgarian dethroned two-time champion Madeline Schizas by winning Saturday's free skate. Schizas led after Friday's short program.

Ruiter, who will compete for Canada in the upcoming Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, South Korea, posted a winning total score of 180.86.

Schizas dropped to second at 172.90 following a rocky free skate that scored third-place marks.

Canada's 2023 junior women's champion Hetty Shi of Mississauga, Ont., was third with a score of 162.51.

Kaiya Ruiter delivers a stunning free program to win her first senior national title at home in front of all her family & friends



Full senior women results:



🥇 Kaiya Ruiter

🥈 Madeline Schizas

🥉 Hetty Shi

National results factor into Skate Canada's team selection for the upcoming Four Nations championship in Shanghai and the world championship in Montreal in March.

''Just having that skate out there, that just felt like magic to me! It was one of the most special performances I've ever had in my life.''

Kaiya Ruiter & dad hugging it out after her win



Kaiya Ruiter & dad hugging it out after her #SCNats24 win 🥹 pic.twitter.com/MwvwuLA7Tl — Skate Canada / Patinage Canada (@SkateCanada) January 13, 2024

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2024.