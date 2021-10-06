Calgarians experience sticker shock at the pumps as oil and gas prices hit multi-year highs
A hefty 12 cent increase in gas prices is creating sticker shock for Calgarians as oil prices reach a seven-year high – and analysts warn consumers should prepare to up their spending.
Benchmark U.S. natural gas prices hit a 12-year high this week, while oil continues to surge towards US$80 a barrel, reaching its highest point since 2014.
In fact, crude oil prices are up nearly 63 per cent in 2021, while natural gas is 2.5 times higher, but this means the cost for a litre of regular unleaded gasoline in Calgary was hovering at around the $1.43 mark as of Wednesday morning.
"These are near, if not past, all time record prices. This is really in response to oil increasing from $US71 to $US79 per barrel in the span of a couple of days," said Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.
"Short term, next week we could see the price drop a penny or two as early as Friday on the wholesale price, so this has nothing to do with the Canadian Thanksgiving. Remember, all oil prices and energy prices are based in the United States and they don’t have a long weekend coming up."
The increase comes after OPEC+ members met Monday and agreed not to increase output beyond previously announced increases of 400,000 barrels of oil per day for November, in an effort to restore the output slashed during the pandemic.
"There's a lot of commentary that says we could even get back to that $100 per barrel level," said Raymond James analyst Jeremy McCrea, who adds that natural gas, propane, coal and oil all hit multi-year highs this week as a result of a global energy shortage.
"Just given the constraint that a lot of these companies have been facing in the boom-bust cycle that we've experienced over the last 20 years, no one is rushing in to this current supply these current prices, and as a result these prices just keep inching higher and higher and higher."
McCrea adds that it is "quite surprising" that prices are this high, even before the peak winter demand, which will inevitably result in a higher cost for consumers at the gas pumps.
Rising energy prices have now added more fuel to the fire as consumers struggle to recover financial ands continue to deal with an inflated cost of living across the board.
CIO with Auspice Capital, Tim Pickering, says the oil and gas industry has been plagued by about a decade of underinvestment, not only in the actual infrastructure of commodities, but also by enormous pressure both politically and environmentally.
"From a price perspective, it's been really tough to invest in the space and that's all caught up to the industry," Pickering said.
"When you undersupply an industry, eventually, you get a whip back – and that that's what we're experiencing."
The OPEC+ cap on 400,000 barrels per day came with an initial reaction from the marketplace that oil prices would be pushed down, but according to Pickering, this sent the message instead that demand was coming back as pandemic restrictions ease.
He says many factors have changed as result of the massive amount of stimulus spending by global central banks in an effort to rejuvenate the economy and 'build back better.'
"There is no build back better without commodities and energies or principle to that, and so when you look at that whole scenario that is unfolded in 2021, we come to a much more bullish outlook for commodities and for energies than we came into 2021 with," Pickering said.
"We're not even fully opened up as a world as we know from COVID, and yet we see a significant draw on supplies, there's a lot of demand."
The price at the pumps is expected to jump by another cent or two across the country over the coming days, hitting historic highs just in time for the Thanksgiving weekend, thanks to increased demand and undersupply of oil globally.
NATURAL GAS PRICES HIT MULTI-YEAR SEASONAL HIGHS
Heavily discounted natural gas prices in Alberta have now frustrated domestic producers, who worry they could miss out on the upside of a global rally ahead of the winter months.
Natural gas prices have hit multi-year seasonal highs across North America as a result of low storage levels and increased demand overseas.
A looming energy crisis in Europe where natural gas prices are spiking due to shortages, along with increased demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia is creating a stronger outlook for petroleum producers.
However, this means consumers will be forced to pay higher prices this winter to heat their homes and fuel their vehicles.
"Natural gas has been quite cheap the last few years and so producers haven't put a lot of money into expanding production so that's kept a lid on supply at the same time as the economy has been reopening and recovering around the world," said ATB Financial Chief Deputy Economist, Rob Roach.
"It’s picking up now over the last few months and that is rising demand as well as other factors that are longer term, but you know put those two things together and that’s pushing the price up."
Roach adds that natural gas prices are double and, in some cases, almost triple the amount they were just a couple of years ago.
"This is definitely a much higher price environment and we're going to feel it when we get those bills absolutely."
ALBERTA RESOURCE REVENUES EXPECTED TO INCREASE
According to Alberta’s latest fiscal update released in August, the province forecasted the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil to average at around $US65.50 per barrel, which was $19 higher than in the original budget.
As a result, the province’s resources revenues are expected to be $9.8 billion, which is an increase of $6.9 billion.
However, now that the price of WTI has jumped up closer to the $US$77 range as of Wednesday, some analysts like McTeague forecast an extra $2 billion in revenue.
Meanwhile, McCrea says revenues could reach the $11 to $14 billion mark, especially if gas prices hold in as well and the differential remains low.
Meanwhile, Pickering says each dollar change in the price of a barrel of oil this year is worth about $230 million to the Alberta government’s bottom line.
He says resource revenue for oil could climb as high as $14.6 billion in incremental revenue.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.
'I regret it,' Trudeau says of travel to Tofino on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says travelling to Tofino, B.C. for a vacation on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was a 'mistake' and he's focused on making amends.
Liberals at 160 seats after judicial recount gives party one more win in Quebec
Federal Liberals say they've picked up another seat in Quebec after a judicial recount.
Closure of U.S. land border may hamper Canadians' winter travel plans once again, experts say
With the United States' land border still closed to non-essential travel, experts say some Canadian snowbirds may be staying home for a second consecutive winter.
Singh says NDP campaign review launched to address wins, losses
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh caught up with his newly elected caucus of MPs on Wednesday, informing them he's launched an election campaign review to pinpoint the party's successes and failures.
New study reveals why some people develop 'COVID toes'
Researchers believe they have uncovered why some people developed inflammation and lesions on their toes and feet after contracting COVID-19.
CMA president decries 'gaslighting' of health-care workers over toll of COVID-19
The president of the Canadian Medical Association says provinces like Alberta are 'gaslighting' health-care workers over the toll the COVID-19 crisis is taking on the health-care system.
Toronto teacher found not guilty of negligence in teen student's Algonquin Park drowning
A Toronto teacher charged in connection with the drowning of a teenage student during a canoe trip at Algonquin Park in 2017 has been found not guilty of criminal negligence causing death.
71 cats, kittens seized from motorhomes in 'hoarding situation' near Squamish, B.C.
The BC SPCA has seized 71 cats and kittens from two motorhomes on a rural property near Squamish.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 1,263 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths
Alberta reported 1,263 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths on Wednesday.
-
Elks radio analyst fired for remarks on team's general manager
Eddie Steele spoke out last week on The Rod Pederson Show and said Elks general manager Brock Sunderland was to blame for the team's struggles this season.
-
Large hockey card collection found in southeast Edmonton
Police are looking for the owner of approximately 90 autographed hockey cards that were found in southeast Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
B.C. adds 752 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths, dashboard says
British Columbia has added 752 more COVID-19 infections to its total, as well as nine deaths, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's coronavirus dashboard.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Vancouver police officer found guilty in sexual assault case involving colleague
A Vancouver police officer was found guilty of the sexual assault of a female colleague in a Whistler hotel room in July 2019.
-
BCCDC data shows significant decrease in COVID-19 exposures on flights in September
September saw a dramatic decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases detected aboard flights involving B.C. airports compared to August, but was still one of the busiest months of the pandemic for flight exposures.
Vancouver Island
-
VicPD to pull officers from integrated units to make up for frontline shortfall
The Victoria Police Department says it is pulling its officers from three integrated regional policing units and redeploying them to the city’s patrol division to deal with a shortfall of frontline officers.
-
Expect delays: BC Ferries warns busy Thanksgiving weekend ahead
Ferry travellers to and from Vancouver Island should expect delays this holiday weekend as a combination of increased traffic and a broken vessel will make for rough sailing ahead.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Wednesday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the province.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 98th COVID-19 related death, 25 new cases on Wednesday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province's 98th COVID-19 related death, along with 25 new cases and 18 recoveries on Wednesday, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 254.
-
N.B. reports 71 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Wednesday
New Brunswick Public Health reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one death involving a person in their 90s.
-
N.S. health releases report into Halifax Infirmary COVID-19 outbreak responsible for three deaths
Nova Scotia health officials have released an updated report on the investigation into an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Halifax Infirmary this May.
Toronto
-
Man seen allegedly trying to enter Leslieville homes at night identified by police
Toronto police have identified a man they say has been seen attempting to gain access to several homes in the Leslieville area at night.
-
Telus restores service after widespread outage in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba
Telus customers in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba have had their cellular service restored after a widespread outage on Wednesday.
-
Toronto teacher found not guilty of negligence in teen student's Algonquin Park drowning
A Toronto teacher charged in connection with the drowning of a teenage student during a canoe trip at Algonquin Park in 2017 has been found not guilty of criminal negligence causing death.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Massive fire at Kanata housing development
Flames and thick smoke were seen in a housing development under construction off Palladium Drive near the Kanata Auto Park just after 6 p.m.
-
Here's where 15 new speed cameras will be installed in Ottawa
The city of Ottawa stands to make more than $8.5 million next year by adding 15 new cameras to catch speeders across the city.
-
Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.
Montreal
-
Concordia neuroscientist Dr. Nadia Chaudhri, who inspired thousands on Twitter, has died
Concordia professor Dr. Nadia Chaudhri has died. She had a long list of accomplishments, but countless strangers are also mourning her, in surprisingly personal ways, after following her online as she confronted death.
-
'Such conduct must be bluntly condemned': Judge orders woman to pay $15,000 in damages for racist rant in Quebec restaurant
'Everything indicates that Ms. Bédard-Lafrance intended to humiliate Ms. Amer whom she targets in public, for no reason, except that of wanting to exclude and belittle her because she wears a religious symbol that arouses her intolerance,' wrote Justice Christian Brunelle in his ruling.
-
Liberals win Chateauguay-Lacolle riding by 12 votes after judicial recount
The Liberal Party of Canada says it has finally won the riding of Châteauguay-Lacolle after a very close recount. The incumbent MP, Brenda Shanahan, will take back her seat in the House of Commons.
Kitchener
-
LTC advocates react to PSW charged with voyeurism in Guelph-Eramosa
The long-term health care sector is shaken and upset following a charge of voyeurism at a facility in Guelph-Eramosa Township.
-
Waterloo Region logs 27 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
Waterloo Region recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
-
Kitchener man charged after human trafficking investigation
A 31-year-old Kitchener man is facing a slew of human trafficking charges after a joint Waterloo-Guelph investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Driving tests booked up until 2024, says Sudbury driver
The backlog of in-vehicle road tests resulting from COVID-19 restrictions and closures continues to take its toll on drivers across the province, but especially here in the north.
-
Sudbury police release security cam footage of suspect in arson of former church
Greater Sudbury Police have released security cam photos of a person they believe responsible for the arson that destroyed a former church on Eyre Street.
-
Telus restores service after widespread outage in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba
Telus customers in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba have had their cellular service restored after a widespread outage on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Cab driver charged in assault of 19-year-old woman: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a 44-year-old cab driver for the alleged assault of a 19-year-old woman.
-
Kai Madsen, who spent decades on Winnipeg Christmas Cheer Board, has died
Kai Madsen, who spent more than five decades working with the Winnipeg Christmas Cheer Board, has died at the age of 80.
-
Manitoba gearing up for flu season amid fourth wave
The province is gearing up for the flu season amid the fourth wave of the pandemic.
Regina
-
Sask. COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to record 356; 76 patients in ICU
Saskatchewan reached new highs for hospitalizations on Wednesday, with a record 356 patients receiving care due to COVID-19.
-
Gas, food prices on the rise in Sask.
The cost to fill up your tank and your grocery cart is on the rise in Saskatchewan.
-
Passing the torch: A new era at North Central Family Centre as founder Sandy Wankel retires
Almost 20 years after opening the North Central Family Centre, Sandy Wankel is getting set to retire, allowing room for the people she once mentored to take over.
Saskatoon
-
'Our ancestral lands are at stake': Wildfires burning close to Sask. First Nations
Elder Ernest Flett says the smoke from nearby wildfires is so thick in his home community of Shoal Lake Cree Nation that he couldn’t see the houses surrounding his own.
-
COVID-19 outbreak claims six lives at Sask. long term care home
A recent COVID-19 outbreak at a Saskatchewan care home grew to 41 cases and claimed six lives.
-
Defence suggests Greg Fertuck wasn’t medically fit to be target for undercover police tactic
Greg Fertuck’s lawyer suggests Fertuck wasn’t medically fit to be the target of an undercover police tactic.