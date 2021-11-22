Calgary city council budget deliberations begin

CALGARY -

It has been about a month since the newly elected council was formed, and the elected officials are now tasked with 2022 budget deliberations.

Before councillors get into the numbers, they will hear from any Calgarian who wants to share their thoughts online or speak virtually during Monday's public hearing.

The city will be considering a tax rate increase of between 0.64 and 0.99 per cent. This is down significantly from the previously approved increase of 3.64 per cent for 2022, which was determined in 2018.

Residents could see the higher-end of the tax increase if the Calgary Police Service gets the more than $6-million dollar increase it's looking for. CPS officials say the majority of the funds would go towards new civilian recruits.

Council is expected to reach a decision on Nov. 26.