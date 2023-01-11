Calgary man charged in fatal shooting on Christmas Day

Samuel Haile was found in Forest Lawn in the early morning hours of Dec. 25, 2022, suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died in hospital. Samuel Haile was found in Forest Lawn in the early morning hours of Dec. 25, 2022, suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died in hospital.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina