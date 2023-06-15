Calgary officer cleared in shooting of stolen vehicle heading toward military parade

The driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old male, and his passenger, a 28-year-old female, were both sent to hospital after crashing into another vehicle at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old male, and his passenger, a 28-year-old female, were both sent to hospital after crashing into another vehicle at the scene.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina