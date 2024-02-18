CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary police investigating after LGBTQ+ themed library books returned damaged

    Police are investigating after damaged L-G-B-T-Q-plus books were returned to staff at the Calgary Public Library.

    Officers say the books were returned Thursday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. at the Crowfoot branch.

    Police say their hate prevention team is now looking into it.

    They ask anyone with information about the incident to call them, or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

