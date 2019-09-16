Calgary police seized $100,000 in cash and drugs and charged a man with several offences following a month-long investigation into recent shootings and violence.

The investigation was launched in August after police received a tip about a man being unlawfully in possession of a firearm.

That led to a traffic stop on Sept. 12 at 37th Street and 19th Avenue S.W. involving a Nissan Xterra where a man was taken into custody without incident.

A search warrant was executed at a home in the 1600 block of 39th Street S.W. as well as the Xterra where police seized:

A loaded 9 mm handgun with a defaced serial number

482.2 grams of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $48,220

39.8 grams of crack cocaine, with an estimated street value of $3,980

6.7 grams of Oxycontin, with an estimated street value of $520

$49,650.20 in cash

$250 in U.S. cash

Abdu-Rahman Hasan, 28, of Calgary, is facing several charges, including:

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a loaded restricted firearm

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of a firearm without a licence

Unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon in a motor vehicle

Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been defaced

Possession of proceeds of crime

He is scheduled to appear in court next on Oct. 4.

"We remain committed to ensuring that Calgarians feel safe in our city," said Staff Sgt. Greg Cooper of the Guns and Gangs Unit in a release.

"We are continuing to target individuals linked to organized drug trafficking and recent violence in our city and are encouraging anyone with information about drugs or firearms to report it to us."

Anyone with information about drugs or firearms offences is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.