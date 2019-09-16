Calgary police seize $100K worth of drugs and cash
Published Monday, September 16, 2019 2:49PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, September 16, 2019 4:57PM MDT
Calgary police seized $100,000 in cash and drugs and charged a man with several offences following a month-long investigation into recent shootings and violence.
The investigation was launched in August after police received a tip about a man being unlawfully in possession of a firearm.
That led to a traffic stop on Sept. 12 at 37th Street and 19th Avenue S.W. involving a Nissan Xterra where a man was taken into custody without incident.
A search warrant was executed at a home in the 1600 block of 39th Street S.W. as well as the Xterra where police seized:
- A loaded 9 mm handgun with a defaced serial number
- 482.2 grams of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $48,220
- 39.8 grams of crack cocaine, with an estimated street value of $3,980
- 6.7 grams of Oxycontin, with an estimated street value of $520
- $49,650.20 in cash
- $250 in U.S. cash
Abdu-Rahman Hasan, 28, of Calgary, is facing several charges, including:
- Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of a loaded restricted firearm
- Possession of a firearm obtained by crime
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm without a licence
- Unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon in a motor vehicle
- Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been defaced
- Possession of proceeds of crime
He is scheduled to appear in court next on Oct. 4.
"We remain committed to ensuring that Calgarians feel safe in our city," said Staff Sgt. Greg Cooper of the Guns and Gangs Unit in a release.
"We are continuing to target individuals linked to organized drug trafficking and recent violence in our city and are encouraging anyone with information about drugs or firearms to report it to us."
Anyone with information about drugs or firearms offences is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.