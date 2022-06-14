Calgary storm downs trees, power lines and prompts power outages

Calgary was hit with another deluge of rain on Tuesday, including strong wind gusts that toppled trees and downed power lines.

The wind and rain come one day after the City of Calgary declared a State of Local Emergency, and announced several precautionary steps that would be taken to prepare for the possibility of flooding, including the lowering of the Glenmore Reservoir and the creation of a berm on Memorial Drive.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued both a wind warning and a rainfall warning for Calgary on Tuesday, warning that strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h were expected.

The national weather agency said the winds would diminish in the evening, but could cause damage to buildings, toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

The warning turned out to be a valid one, and emergency crews were kept busy responding to reports of trees tumbling in the winds.

The Calgary Public Library tweeted that due to fallen tree branches, the accessible rear entrance at Memorial Park Library is unavailable until further notice.

POWER OUTAGES

ENMAX workers were called to outages reported Tuesday in dozens of north Calgary communities impacting thousands of customers.

To see the most recent list of ENMAX outages or to report an outage you can visit the ENMAX website.

You can also find updates on the company's Twitter account.

The outages also impacted traffic lights in some areas of the city.

ALERT: Due to inclement weather, the City has been experiencing power outages in several areas. Traffic lights could be flashing/blank. Please drive with caution. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) June 14, 2022

RAINFALL WARNING IN CALGARY

The rainfall warning issued for Calgary by Environment and Climate Change Canada warned a prolonged period of heavy rain would continue Tuesday with rainfall totals will be between 75 and 125 mm by Wednesday morning.

The warning said rainfall will taper off through the day Wednesday, and could cause water to pool on roads or flash flooding.