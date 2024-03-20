Calgary under snowfall warning, drivers warned to take precautions

The city of Calgary is under a snowfall warning on Wednesday morning as another snowstorm hit the region overnight.

The snow began falling on Tuesday night and is expected to continue, on and off, over the next few days.

The City of Calgary said crews were originally preparing for as much as 40 centimetres by Friday, but now only expect around 15 centimetres.

Because there wasn’t any snow on the roads before this storm, the city doesn’t believe it will implement snow route parking bans.

However, snow bus route detours will be in effect as of 10:00 a.m. Wednesday until Friday evening.

Despite roughly 100 snow plow and 50 graders working on the roads, conditions were quite slippery for the Wednesday morning commute.

According to police, there were seven collisions from the time the snow started falling to 4 a.m Wednesday.

The city is advising motorists to give extra space and time for commuting for the next several days.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they are available…