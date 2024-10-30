CALGARY
    Carbon monoxide scare at Calgary home prompts warning from fire department

    The Calgary Fire Department is using a close call in the city's southeast Wednesday morning to highlight the importance of having a working carbon monoxide (CO) alarm in your home.

    The fire department says crews were called to a home in an undisclosed neighbourhood at 7 a.m. by a resident who complained of feeling lightheaded.

    Both the 911 caller and another person in the home were able to get out safely with their cats and dogs while waiting for firefighters to arrive.

    Crews discovered the CO levels in the basement of the home were at 200 parts per million.

    Firefighters immediately started ventilating the home and called ATCO to investigate.

    None of the residents needed to go to the hospital.

    The fire department says the furnace is believed to have been the source of the CO.

    "As the fall weather starts bringing colder temperatures and furnaces start to work harder, Calgary fire crews see an increase in carbon monoxide calls," warned the fire department in a news release. 

    "Working CO alarms provide the only warning of dangerous CO gases in your home."

    Symptoms of exposure to CO include:

    • Headaches;
    • Nausea;
    • Dizziness;
    • Confusion;
    • Fatigue; and,
    • Loss of consciousness.

    The fire department recommends installing at least one carbon monoxide alarm on every level of your home, including the basement.

    "The most important location for a working CO alarm is in or near your bedrooms," said a release.

