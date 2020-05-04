HIGH RIVER, ALTA. -- Workers have started to return to a meat processing plant outside High River, Alta. following a two-week shutdown prompted by more than 900 positive COVID-19 cases, including a fatality, tied to the facility.

According to the provincial government, 921 workers at the Cargill facility in Aldersyde tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Cargill officials say new safety measures have been implemented to reduce the risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus and the plant will reopen with only one shift staffed.

UFCW Local 401, the union that represents the workers, is seeking a court-mandated stop work order to ensure the safety of the employees and has also filed unfair labour practice complaints against Cargill and the province.

Union members gathered outside the facility Monday morning to show their support for Cargill workers.

The plant is located approximately 25 kilometres south of Calgary.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.