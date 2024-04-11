Charges laid after drones allegedly used to deliver drugs to Alberta prison

Charges have been laid in connection to an operation that allegedly saw drones used to supply inmates at Alberta's Drumheller Institution with phones and drugs.

Mounties dismantled the operation in May of 2023, leading to the seizure of what RCMP said was a "large amount of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl."

RCMP identified two suspects, including one inmate, and searched a home in Eckville, Alta., on March 15, seizing the following:

1.3 kilograms of cocaine;

2.2 kilograms of methamphetamine;

2.1 grams of fentanyl;

Canadian currency and a money counter;

Two prohibited weapons;

Two drones;

Cellphones, and

A loaded shotgun.

Ashley Maki, 39, of Eckville, and John Andrews, 32, currently incarcerated at the Drumheller Institution, have been charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of proceeds of crime.

Maki is also charged, along with Dayton Chassie, 19, of Eckville, with several drug and weapons-related charges.

Maki is scheduled to appear in court on June 17.

A warrant has been issued for Chassie's arrest.

Andrews remains incarcerated and is awaiting a court date.

"This was a lengthy and meticulous investigation resulting in the removal of illicit and harmful drugs and weapons from our communities," said Staff Sgt. Robert Harms in a Thursday news release.

"This is yet another example of numerous RCMP units and our valued partners working together to ensure safe and secure communities."