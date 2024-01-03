Christmas Hope helps more than 9,500 people celebrate Christmas in Lethbridge
More people than ever asked for help from the Christmas Hope campaign this year.
Despite the tall task, charities and non-profits stepped up to make sure everyone had a happy holiday.
Christmas Hope is made up of Lethbridge Family Services, MyCityCare, the Salvation Army, Volunteer Lethbridge and both Lethbridge food banks.
In all, 9,514 people received some sort of support from the campaign this holiday season.
Of those, 6,150 were children.
That's the most people the campaign has ever helped and a sharp increase from the 8,000 it served last year.
"Obviously, we had our work cut out this Christmas, but it was thanks to the community that came along with support and the tireless workers and volunteers with all of our partners that really allowed us to make that impact this Christmas," said Zachary Marshall, community ministries officer for the Salvation Army in Lethbridge.
The non-profits were preparing to help 10,000 people this holiday season.
"What we found this year is that the need was great. And what I mean by that is that if there was a need in a family, it was pretty dire in so many of the cases," said Michelle Gallucci, Lethbridge Family Services director of advancement and communication.
While the campaign worked to make sure every child had a toy, the biggest challenge was the request for food.
The need was so great, Angel Tree, which is run by Lethbridge Family Services, included grocery gift cards in its gift bundles for the first time this year.
"I think it was the food that really spoke to us. We recognized that very early on. And if you do grocery shopping, you know how prices have gone up," Gallucci said.
While this may be the end of Christmas Hope this year, the work doesn't stop here.
Non-profits, in particular food banks, are expecting a busy January.
"We're very grateful that there are so many other pop-up initiatives at Christmastime, where many other agencies take the burden off of some of our Christmas Hope agencies," said Danielle McIntyre, executive director of Lethbridge Interfaith Food Bank.
"Unfortunately, they're not available in every other month of the year, so we expect to see that need continue."
Nearly 1,400 volunteers contributed more than 12,000 hours to Christmas Hope this year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed, naming Prince Andrew and former U.S. President Clinton
Hundreds of pages of unsealed documents from a lawsuit connected to accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Wednesday.
Epstein accuser says Prince Andrew groped her, documents show
A woman who has said she was victimized by deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein said Prince Andrew put his hand on her breast at Epstein's Manhattan townhouse in 2001, according to court documents unsealed on Wednesday.
Nevada judge attacked by defendant during sentencing in Vegas courtroom scene captured on video
A Nevada judge was attacked Wednesday by a defendant in a felony battery case who leaped over a defense table and the judge's bench, landing atop her and sparking a bloody brawl involving court officials and attorneys, officials and witnesses said.
The long-awaited Jeffrey Epstein documents have been released. Read them here
The long-awaited documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Wednesday. Read the 943 pages here.
Israel's allies warn against displacing Palestinians in Gaza to places like Canada
Countries traditionally aligned with Israel are warning its right-wing government against contemplating a displacement of people who live in the Gaza Strip, as Israeli officials repeatedly suggest Canada could take in Palestinians.
Ant-ibiotics: How a species of ant identifies and treats infected wounds among other ants
A new paper published Friday describes how a specific species of ants not only create their own antibiotics, but also identify infected wounds from sterile ones, a skill rarely seen in the animal or insect kingdom.
What Canadians surveyed think about the timing of the next federal election
Nearly one in two Canadians would prefer the next federal election take place before 2025, according to a recent survey conducted by Nanos Research. When it comes to their preference for the timing of the next national vote, 46 per cent of survey respondents indicated they either wanted the next election to happen as soon as possible, or in 2024.
Montreal Amber Alert: Mother charged with abduction after baby found safe
Quebec's Crown prosecutor's office says the mother of a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Tuesday has been charged with allegedly abducting her child.
Trump takes Colorado ballot disqualification to U.S. Supreme Court
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after Colorado's top court disqualified him from the state's Republican primary ballot for engaging in insurrection leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, an attorney for the former president said.
Edmonton
-
Investigation into extortion in Edmonton arsons leads to 6 arrests
Edmonton Police Service has confirmed it is investigating at least 18 incidents of extortion in the area since October, and investigators believe there may be additional cases.
-
'Times are hard': New parking meters, time limits worry central Edmonton business leaders
The signs say "coming soon" but this impending arrival doesn't appear to be generating much excitement.
-
Alberta's 2024 wildfire season shaping up as repeat of last year: dry, big
Dozens of fires from Alberta's record-breaking 2023 wildfire season are still burning, and with dry conditions so far this fall and winter, experts say the province could experience another one just like it.
Vancouver
-
‘High risk, low reward’, critics slam Surrey mayor’s policing PR campaign
Mayor Brenda Locke's latest tactic in her fight to keep the RCMP in Surrey is an advertising campaign that’s reportedly costing taxpayers roughly $500,000.
-
Search that found human remains in missing woman's backyard was lawful, B.C. court rules
Newly published court documents shed more light on the investigation into a B.C. man who was charged with manslaughter and indignity to human remains in his wife's death more than two years ago.
-
Arc'teryx wins injunction against Adidas over Terrex store in Vancouver
Canadian outdoor apparel company Arc'teryx has won a temporary injunction against footwear giant Adidas, blocking the brand from using the name Terrex for its outerwear-focused store in Vancouver.
Atlantic
-
'This has given new life to a lot of the residents': Advocates defend providing electricity to Halifax homeless encampment
Some critics have been grumbling online about a recent arrangement that's brought free power to a homeless encampment in Halifax, but the man who's led the charge to provide electricity says it's a small concession that should be available in every camp.
-
Public asked to avoid Edmundston's ER as patient surge continues inside New Brunswick hospitals
Edmundston’s hospital is now on a list of New Brunswick emergency departments to avoid, unless it's an urgent or life-threatening situation.
-
Former student files lawsuit against Acadia Divinity College in Nova Scotia
A former student at Acadia Divinity College has filed a lawsuit against the school in Wolfville, N.S., alleging she was sexually abused by one of her professors between 1989 and 1991.
Vancouver Island
-
Play cancelled in Victoria, B.C., amid Gaza tensions
The playwright and actor in a play cancelled by Victoria's Belfry Theatre over potential local tensions linked to the war between Israel and Hamas says he's disappointed, but empathizes with the situation facing the venue.
-
Victoria police cleared of wrongdoing in woman's fatal fall from hotel balcony
British Columbia's police oversight agency has cleared the Victoria Police Department of wrongdoing after a woman fell to her death from the balcony of a James Bay area hotel.
-
Victoria Chinese community seeks buyer for North America's longest-running Chinese business
One hundred and thirty-five years ago, Loy Sing, a Chinese butcher shop, opened its doors in Victoria, serving up barbecued pork, duck and chicken to its customers.
Toronto
-
Toronto police investigating hate-motivated arson, graffiti at deli in North York
Toronto police are investigating suspected hate-motivated arson and graffiti at a deli in North York on Wednesday.
-
Man, 42, allegedly locked woman in washroom of Toronto restaurant and sexually assaulted her
A 42-year-old man allegedly locked a woman in a downtown restaurant washroom before sexually assaulting her and taking some of her belongings, Toronto police said.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed, naming Prince Andrew and former U.S. President Clinton
Hundreds of pages of unsealed documents from a lawsuit connected to accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Suspect charged with impaired driving after 2 killed in Montreal hit-and-run
A Namibian man returning home from church and a second man have been identified as the two people killed in an early morning New Year's Day hit-and-run in Montreal.
-
Montreal Amber Alert: Mother charged with abduction after baby found safe
Quebec's Crown prosecutor's office says the mother of a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Tuesday has been charged with allegedly abducting her child.
-
After first win, analysts say Montreal's PWHL team needs to build momentum to succeed
Montreal's professional women's hockey team is starting its franchise and season on a winning note. Tuesday night's road win was both historic and record-breaking and analysts say the league needs to build on this momentum to succeed.
Ottawa
-
Orleans residents question city’s decision to remove street from list to prevent speeding
Residents in Orléans say more needs to be done about speeding on their residential street after the city says it no longer qualifies for traffic calming measures.
-
Skaters seen on ice despite warnings of ice safety
Some skaters in Ottawa are still skating outside on ponds, lakes and rivers despite warnings of ice safety.
-
'Confident' there will be skating on the Rideau Canal this year: expert
Environment Canada's senior climatologist David Phillips says he is confident Ottawa will see a return to skating on the Rideau Canal this year.
Kitchener
-
Four pedestrians struck at Cambridge intersection
Police say four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle at a Cambridge intersection on Wednesday night.
-
Smash and grab robbery at Stratford jewelry store
Police are looking for four males who robbed a Stratford jewelry store on Wednesday night.
-
Cat found frozen to death outside Cambridge home
A Cambridge woman wants to warn pet owners after her friend found a dead cat outside her Stewart Avenue home on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Doctor calls temporary closure of Saskatoon ER 'a red flag'
Emergency room staff at a Saskatoon hospital struggled to serve patients Tuesday evening due to a shortage of doctors.
-
This 'glamping' resort just opened near Saskatoon
A resort offering glamorous camping, known as glamping, is now open at Blackstrap Provincial Park.
-
32 Sask. students outed as transgender due to Edsby glitch: privacy commissioner
Saskatchewan’s privacy commissioner says 32 students were outed as trans before the start of the school year due to a technical glitch with the online learning platform Edsby.
Northern Ontario
-
Trio charged after northern police seize cash, $80K in drugs
Three people have been charged with drug trafficking offences after a traffic stop in Kapuskasing on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Investigation underway after Sudbury suspect Tasered by police dies
More details are emerging following an incident Tuesday in Sudbury in which a 46-year-old man died while in police custody.
-
Police, MADD Canada left “disappointed” from Festive RIDE campaign results in northeastern Ontario
Figures released by Ontario Provincial Police paint a staggering picture of impaired driving over the holidays in northeastern Ontario, frustrating both Mothers Against Drunk Driving and police officers who arrive to horrifying, yet preventable crashes.
Winnipeg
-
Northern First Nation in lockdown due to shooting
The chief of a northern First Nation has confirmed the community is in lockdown after an early-morning shooting.
-
Arson suspected in New Year’s Day fire that totalled five homes in Manitoba community
Five trailers were destroyed and a sixth damaged in a massive New Year’s Day fire in a northern Manitoba community.
-
Osborne Village business gets paid for stolen items after restorative justice approach
A trio of alleged shoplifters got a chance to right their wrongs.
Regina
-
One person dead following single vehicle collision
One person is dead following a single vehicle collision on the Regina Bypass near the Trans Canada Highway on Tuesday night.
-
Viterra may lock out Sask. workers after strike notice
Viterra Canada may consider a lockout if an agreement cannot be reached with Grain and General Services Union (GS) Locals 1 and 2.
-
Regina Floral Conservatory's Christmas display to wrap up
The Regina Floral Conservatory’s Christmas display will wrap up on Friday, so there’s just two more days to enjoy the festive flowers.