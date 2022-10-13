Crews fight wildfire in Kananaskis country

Crews are battling a wildfire burning in K-Country.

Around 3:30 p.m., Alberta Wildfire said it was "responding to wildfire CWF167 in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park," in a Twitter post. "It is classified as out of control at two hectares in size. Three helicopters and eight firefighters are currently responding to this wildfire, with more crews on the way."

In a second tweet, Alberta Parks said, "Please be advised there is an active wildfire burning in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park near Kent Ridge in Kananaskis. Crews are working to assess, contain and respond to the situation. Albertans should avoid the area. There is currently no indication of threat to Hwy 742."

No other information is available at this time.