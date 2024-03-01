Driver and child badly injured in Diamond Valley crash

Three people were injured in a head-on crash south of Calgary on Thursday evening.

The collision happened on Highway 22 in Diamond Valley just after 8 p.m., and involved a pickup truck and a smaller vehicle.

Diamond Valley Fire Rescue said in a Friday news release that two people, an adult and a child, were trapped in the truck.

STARS was unable to attend the crash due to the snowy weather.

Instead, paramedics took the driver of the smaller vehicle to hospital in critical condition, and the child in serious condition.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported with minor injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours, but reopened just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday.