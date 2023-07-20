Electricity rates figure to be affordability and utilities minister Nathan Neudorf's 'toughest task'
Alberta’s affordability and utilities minister, Nathan Neudorf, got his marching orders from Premier Danielle Smith this week.
And he’s got a lot on his plate. His mandate letter tasks Neudorf with "working with the relevant ministries to address cost-of-living concerns for Albertans, with a specific focus on housing, utilities, food costs, and insurance.”
All are large files, but most experts agree revamping Alberta’s 20-year-old deregulated electricity market will be his biggest task
"We've had a deregulated market for over 20 years now. And people have made investments in our market, especially (energy) generation companies under a certain framework, right? So to make any changes to that has to be taken deliberately and cautiously and needs to protect investors as well," said Colette Chekada, president of Carmal Energy Advisors.
"When you think about our electricity policy, it has largely remained unchanged since 2005. And we do live in a different world now than we did then when thermal assets were ... the expected source of generation for ... the future.
"That's not the case anymore," he added. "And our policy needs to evolve to reflect the fact that we need to get to a net-zero grid.”
ELECTRICITY MARKET WOES
Speaking to reporters in Edmonton on Thursday, Smith identified two specific parts of the electricity market she thinks need immediate attention: the regulated rate option (RRO) and transmission and distribution costs.
Albertans can choose between two options when selecting how they want to receive their electricity: a contract, signed with one of several competing energy companies, or the RRO, which fluctuates based on the market price of electricity.
Presently, contract rates sit at close to 12 cents per kilowatt hour (kwh), depending on providers and contract terms, but the RRO has risen as high as 28 cents per kwh in July.
“The regulator rate option is misnamed. It is not regulated and it is not a protection for consumers. There are a lot of people who are getting really hurt by that, because they think that they're protected because it's a regulated rate. And it is the most volatile rate," said Smith.
“You've got people who are fixed income -- seniors, you've got people who are renters, you've got students, you've got people who don't have the credit to enable them to get long-term contracts, and they are the ones most exposed to that, right? And they're the ones hurting the most, and I can't stand by and let that continue to happen.”
Energy companies agree, saying the current system is flawed.
“The bottom line is that the RRO hasn't worked the way it was intended to work, and the prices have grown quite substantially. So we are encouraging the review, and we look forward to hearing the recommendations that come out of it," said Matthew Coad, director of strategy for ATCO.
Coad recommends consumers shop around for a contract that best suits their needs.
"Every retailer is a little bit different, and every retailer has different value-added services that they offer. But right now, with the soaring oil prices, you know, rates are certainly attractive on the fixed contract side."
Smith also wants Neudorf to address the rising cost of transmission and distribution of electricity.
"We've always had in distribution and transmission has always been regulated. And it's not working very well, if you look at your power bill, that's one of the things that has escalated the most in the last number of years." said Smith.
"We need to wait for technology to become available, so we can bring on new power perhaps from small modular nuclear (reactors). We need to work with B.C. and Manitoba to build transmission so we can bring in power from B.C. and Manitoba. Those things take time."
Time, though, is one thing Neudorf may not have. Chekada says the province needs to roll out a strategy soon, or it may be lost in the four-year election cycle.
"The problem is that electricity is like this hot potato, no one wants to touch it, because it's so controversial. But if they do something today, they look at policy, (and then) they do something quickly, decisively, then I think they have a chance," said Chekada.
"If they take too long to get started, then we'll be in another election cycle and we'll be another four years out before anything kind of changes," he added. "They need to take it seriously. They need to start, you know, today."
Neudorf has a lot of other files on his plate. He’s been ordered to work with other ministries to ramp up the supply of affordable housing in the province, as well as incentivize the construction of more new homes in Alberta, which is intended to reduce both home purchase prices and rental costs
He’s also been tasked with overhauling the insurance industry in Alberta, both for property and vehicles.
As well, he’s also been told to work with First Nations and Métis communities to ensure they are fully connected to electricity, natural gas and internet.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
End in sight for B.C. port strike? New tentative deal reached, union says
Leadership for the union representing striking B.C. dockworkers is set to have an emergency meeting Friday to decide if they will send a proposed deal to members for a vote – which could end the uncertainty at the ports.
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found. The transfer will stand, but the report has sparked calls from the victims' families and politicians for policy change.
Understanding Bill C-18: Canada's Online News Act explained
Bill C-18, the Online News Act, has passed into law. But what does this bill, as well as plans by Google and Meta’s to start blocking Canadian news links, actually mean for Canadians?
Less than a quarter of Canadians are happy with how the government spends money: Ipsos survey
Less than a quarter of Canadians think the federal government is properly spending money on the most important issues facing the country, according to a new survey.
Helicopter pilot killed in crash during firefighting operation in northern Alberta
A helicopter pilot who was helping fight fires in northern Alberta was killed in a crash on Wednesday.
Mother in B.C. Amber Alert case seen in Kamloops last weekend, may be accompanied by 2 men
Mounties say the suspect in an ongoing B.C. Amber Alert was seen grocery shopping in Kamloops last weekend.
Top-secret security committee reports challenges accessing information from government
One of the committees tapped by the prime minister to look into the state of foreign interference in Canada says it is still experiencing significant hurdles accessing information from various government departments.
Luxury real estate markets in Canada saw divergent performance in the first half of 2023: report
The performance of Canada’s major luxury real estate markets diverged in the first half of 2023, as some cities experienced a surge in momentum while activity waned in others, according to a new report from Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.
New study highlights the gap between condo and house prices in major Canadian cities
As the average price of a home in Canada rises year-over-year, a new study is highlighting the growing gap between the cost of condominiums and houses in major Canadian cities. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of houses and condos that are currently on the market, while comparing average prices between both property types.
Edmonton
-
'It's broken': Smith urges Albertans to get off of 'misnamed' regulated rate option power
Alberta's premier says anyone who can ditch the regulated rate option (RRO) for electricity should do so, while her government works on ways to help people struggling with high utility bills.
-
Edmonton police hate crimes unit investigating series of targeted anti-Pride incidents on west-end
The Edmonton Police Service’s hate crime unit has opened an investigation into a series of recent incidents at a west–end home involving the theft of Pride flags and the unusual delivery of a sign with a hateful message.
-
Helicopter pilot killed in crash during firefighting operation in northern Alberta
A helicopter pilot who was helping fight fires in northern Alberta was killed in a crash on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Mother in B.C. Amber Alert case seen in Kamloops last weekend, may be accompanied by 2 men
Mounties say the suspect in an ongoing B.C. Amber Alert was seen grocery shopping in Kamloops last weekend.
-
Man arrested after pulling knife on paramedics, Vancouver police say
A man who allegedly pulled a knife on paramedics was arrested in downtown Vancouver Thursday evening by police officers who surrounded the ambulance with weapons drawn.
-
End in sight for B.C. port strike? New tentative deal reached, union says
Leadership for the union representing striking B.C. dockworkers is set to have an emergency meeting Friday to decide if they will send a proposed deal to members for a vote – which could end the uncertainty at the ports.
Atlantic
-
Families of military members killed in 2020 Cyclone helicopter crash sue manufacturer
The families of the six Canadian Armed Forces members who were killed when a Cyclone helicopter crashed off the coast of Greece in April 2020 are suing the manufacturer.
-
Shortage of daycare spots causing panic for some Nova Scotia parents
A Dartmouth mother of 11-month-old twins said she's left panicked and scrambling to find daycare after losing the child care spots she had secured and paid a deposit for.
-
N.S. officer accepts blame for error in rape probe but says officers could have acted
A Halifax police officer accused of mishandling the investigation of an alleged sexual assault in 2018 says he accepts blame for failing to collect the woman's clothing as evidence.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. judge dismisses woman's claim to former Tofino commune property known as 'Poole's Land'
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has tossed out a woman's claim to a portion of a property that was once home to an iconic, longstanding commune near Tofino.
-
Nanaimo RCMP say alcohol likely a factor after wrong-way crash sends 2 to hospital
Mounties say alcohol was likely a factor after a wrong-way driver collided head-on with another vehicle, sending both drivers to hospital with serious injuries in Nanaimo.
-
Great Britain national hockey player killed in crash on Vancouver Island
A single-vehicle crash on Vancouver Island has claimed the life of a star player on Great Britain's national hockey team. The Shawnigan Lake RCMP are investigating the collision that killed 33-year-old Mike Hammond of Langford early Wednesday morning.
Toronto
-
Ontario hospital nurses awarded average raises of 11% over 2 years, union says
Ontario hospital nurses will be getting raises of what their union says amounts to an average of 11 per cent over two years.
-
Toronto tenants successfully fight illegal charges landlord attempted to impose
After the tenants of a Toronto apartment building were told they would have to start paying for some services that were previously free, they were able to successfully fight the proposed charges with the help of their MPP.
-
Two men charged in daylight shooting that left innocent bystander injured in east Toronto
Two men who allegedly fired at each other in Scarborough last weekend have been charged in the shooting that left them and an innocent bystander injured.
Montreal
-
Police arrest five in second raid at illegal Montreal magic mushroom shop, second location could open in Laval
Police have raided an illegal magic mushroom shop east of downtown Montreal for the second time since it opened its doors earlier this month.
-
Montreal Scrabble champion picks up $10,000 prize at Las Vegas tournament
A Montreal Scrabble player picked up the top $10,000 prize at a Las Vegas tournament after a “ferocious” best-of-five series on Wednesday.“I was somewhat in a state of shock,” said 29-year-old Joshua Sokol, who picked up the title in game five. “I just was trying to contain myself, and to just finish the game.”
-
South Shore transit user says her commute times will double when the REM opens
The South Shore portion of the new REM rail line will open to the public at the end of July. When it does, buses will stop porting commuters across the Champlain Bridge. In theory, people can just take the REM instead, but some say it will significantly increase their travel time.
Ottawa
-
Pedestrian killed in collision involving OC Transpo bus in Ottawa's east end
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Tremblay Road at approximately 11 a.m.
-
O-Train will not return to service until all vehicles are inspected, councillor says
An Ottawa councillor says the O-Train will not return to service until Rideau Transit Group and OC Transpo inspect all 45 LRT vehicles, meaning the shutdown of Ottawa's light-rail transit system could extend into next week.
-
Ontario hospital nurses awarded average raises of 11% over 2 years, union says
Ontario hospital nurses will be getting raises of what their union says amounts to an average of 11 per cent over two years.
Kitchener
-
Multiple people arrested for scams targeting Waterloo Region homeowners
Waterloo regional police have made arrests in two separate fraud investigations with losses totalling a combined $1.7 million.
-
Cambridge, Ont. feeling effects of U.S. writer and actor strikes
Twin strikes by Hollywood writers and actors are having ripple effects in Canada, including Cambridge, Ont.
-
'It has so much of an impact': Canada’s World Cup hype boosts local recreational soccer
As the Canadian Women’s National team hits the pitch for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, more girls are getting the itch to play in Waterloo Region.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon actor intervenes as man attempts to jump off University Bridge
Monika Holman says she was walking down the University Bridge on Wednesday on her way to a rehearsal for a Fringe play when she saw a man starting to climb over the edge.
-
Sask. police watchdog says 'white powder' found in cell where man died in custody
The provincial police watchdog says it recovered a quantity of “unknown white powder” in the detention cell where a Pelican Narrows man died while in RCMP custody.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Company doing road repair pilot project leaving Sudbury after dispute with the city
The company contracted to complete a new type of road repair in Sudbury says it is leaving because of the actions of city staff.
-
Sudbury, Ont., police say that for 20 years, suspect left jars containing child porn near lake
Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday they cracked a 23-year-old mystery of who was leaving jars containing hand-written child porn in the Vermilion Lake area.
-
Ont. children's camp owner and her convicted sex offender husband arrested in human trafficking investigation
A convicted sex offender living on the same property as a summer camp for children with autism in Essa Township was arrested, along with his wife, in a human trafficking investigation two days after Ontario Provincial Police issued a rare public advisory about him.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg mayor is supportive of landfill search for remains, Indigenous leaders say
Some Manitoba Indigenous leaders say Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham has offered support for a landfill search for human remains, but the province continues to be an obstacle.
-
'A human rights matter': Winnipeg MP calls on United Nations for help with landfill search
A Winnipeg MP is asking the United Nations (UN) for help in the fight to have a Manitoba landfill searched for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
How a giant mosquito has put this tiny Manitoba community on the map
Mosquitoes - the summer pest that you wish would just go away. But for one small community about an hour north of Winnipeg, the nuisance has put them on the map and caught the eye of a major bug spray brand.
Regina
-
Consulting experts question why issues of sexism left out of Experience Regina independent review
One week after REAL released the findings of an independent review into its controversial Experience Regina campaign, some policy and consulting experts are still left with questions.
-
'Able to connect to something': local artist creates mural showcasing prairie scenery
A mural depicting a diverse group of bus passengers taking in some prairie scenery has been created on the side of the Revera Renaissance Retirement Home.
-
Sask. woman part of international study seeking to improve healthcare for those with brain injuries
Barb Butler was involved in a motor vehicle accident in 1993, resulting in a brain injury.