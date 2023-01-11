'Evil Dead' creator Sam Raimi the first guest announced for 2023 Calgary Expo

Director Sam Raimi arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' on Monday, May 2, 2022 at El Capitan Theatre. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images) Director Sam Raimi arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' on Monday, May 2, 2022 at El Capitan Theatre. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina