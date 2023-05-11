Fire ban issued for Rocky View County

A fire advisory issued for the east and west divisions in Rocky View County was upgraded to a fire ban Thursday.

Rocky View County Fire Services issued a release Thursday afternoon, saying the ban will remain in effect "as long as high-risk conditions remain in the area."

During a fire ban, all fireworks permits are suspended, with the following exceptions:

Indoor household fireplaces;

Camp stoves (properly attended);

Barbecues (charcoal briquettes, propane or natural gas);

Wood pellet grills;

Propane/natural gas fire pits; and

Oil well flaring (registration required -- call 403-264-1022)

PENALTIES

Any person who ignites, fuels, supervises, maintains or permits an outdoor fire within the municipal boundaries of Rocky View County during a fire ban can be fined $1,000. If the fire gets out of control and emergency fire response is required, the person responsible for the fire may be charged the full firefighting costs.

For more information on specific fire restrictions, go to Fire Bans & Advisories.