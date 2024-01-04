CALGARY
Calgary

    • Flames defenceman Kylington's mental health in a 'good place' as he prepares to get back on the ice

    Calgary Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington (58) celebrates after scoring in front of Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Calgary Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington (58) celebrates after scoring in front of Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

    Calgary Flames defenceman Oliver Kylington said his mental health is in a good place and is “ready to take another step forward” as he works to get back on the ice.

    The Flames announced Thursday that Kylington would be assigned to the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Calgary Wranglers for a conditioning assignment.

    “Returning to Calgary has been the right decision. I’ve felt tremendous commitment from Flames ownership, management and my teammates, and I am appreciative of the support and resources made available to me," Kylington said in a statement posted to social media Thursday.

    Kylington did not play at all during the 2022-23 season as he worked through mental health challenges. His last game with the Flames was on May 26, 2022.

    Flames general manager Craig Conroy said “full practice integration” with the Wranglers is the next step in Kylington’s return to play plan.

    “First and foremost, as an organization, we care about Oliver as a person. We are so happy that he has made positive progression with his mental well-being, and we will continue to support Oliver through this process,” Conroy said in a statement posted to social media.

    “Oliver will continue with his treatment and we will monitor as he moves forward.

    The Swedish defenceman was drafted by the Flames in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft. Since then, he’s suited up in 168 games for Calgary, registering 14 goals and 33 assists.

