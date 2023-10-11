Flames fans to head to the Saddledome for new NHL season

The Calgary Flames will be kicking off the new NHL season on Wednesday evening at home against the Winnipeg Jets.

It will be the first season for the team with new head coach Ryan Huska and general manager Craig Conroy at the helm.

There will also be some new faces in the lineup, including A.J. Greer, who was picked up this week after the Boston Bruins put him on waivers.

The 191-centimetre (6'3"), 95-kilogram (209-pound) forward was sixth in the league for penalty minutes last year.

He told the media that while the past few days have been a 'whirlwind,' he's happy to be in Calgary.

"(I'm) super excited, you know, a club with a lot of tradition and history," he said Tuesday.

"You know, I've had a warm welcome from the staff, the management and players, so I'm super excited to get things going and just show what I can do and get the W."

Greer calls himself a "power forward" and hopes his play style will enhance the rest of the team.

The puck drop is at 8 p.m. MT.

The remaining five Canadian teams will also kick off their seasons on Wednesday night.

The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena and the Edmonton Oilers are in Vancouver to take on the Canucks.

The Ottawa Senators are also playing, but will be in Raleigh, N.C. for the Carolina Hurricanes' home opener.

Toronto, Edmonton and Winnipeg all made the playoffs last season. The Jets were ousted in the first round by eventual champion Vegas, while Toronto and Edmonton - which also fell to Vegas - both were eliminated in the second round.

The Flames did not make the playoffs last year.

(With files from the Canadian Press)