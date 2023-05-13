Flames Foundation announces $400K gift to community

The Calgary Flames Foundation announced a significant donation Thursday as part of a partnership with the Parks Foundation Calgary that will improve five parks in the city.

The foundation is donating $400,000, which will be used to support three bicycle pump tracks and a pair of community revitalization projects.

All the projects are dedicated to highly-used recreational spaces in Calgary communities, serving residents of every age, and creating safe play spaces for the city.

The three pump track projects are South Glenmore Park, Marda Loop and West Confederation Park.

The community revitalization projects are the George Moss Park revitalization in Ogden and in Forest Lawn Park.

"The Calgary Flames Foundation aspires to help build strong and healthy communities," said Jeff McCaig, Chair of the Calgary Flames Foundation. "We continue to invest in opportunities that promote health and recreational opportunities in southern Alberta and these spaces will provide that and so much more to Calgarians living in these communities."

The @FlamesFdn has announced a $400,000 donation that will be directed to five community projects through the @ParksFdnCalgary ❤️ — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 11, 2023

Saturday morning, the Parks Foundation officially opened the new bicycle pump track at West Confederation Park.

The revitalization of George Moss Park will include a flooded ice surface, two sport courts, a playground and seating areas.

In Forest Lawn, a design was developed with members of the community that features a sport court, ping-pong table, rubber-surface play areas, seating and picnic tables, a programmable community gathering area and more.

The goal is that both parks become spaces for residents to connect, play and celebrate the diversity of their communities.

"We are seeing a huge demand for outdoor recreation spaces right now," said Sheila Taylor, CEO of the Parks Foundation, Calgary. "The spaces provide opportunities for people of all ages to play, get healthy and feel included in their communities. We really appreciate the support of the Calgary Flames Foundation who are investing in bringing these projects to life for Calgarians."

The Flames Foundation supports initiatives that promote health and wellness, education and grassroots sports for southern Albertans. Since it was founded, the Flames Foundation has donated over $55 million to southern Alberta charities.