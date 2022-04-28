Flames to host free viewing party outside 'Dome for playoff home games

Flames fans have another option at their disposal for watching the team's playoff run, aside from setting foot in the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Calgary Flames have announced the return of free parking lot viewing parties in Stampede Park, with the on-ice action appearing on a gigantic TITAN screen, for each of the team's home playoffs games.

"In 2019 we ran it," said Geordie Macleod of the Calgary Flames in an interview with CTV Morning Live. "Sadly we only had three home games that year and we had exactly one with decent weather. It's nice to be going a little later in the season here, we're into May now. Our expectation is it's going to be a pretty great time and we hope a lot of people come."

The viewing parties in Lot 3, which are open to fans of all ages, will include live music, face painting, prize giveaways, merchandise sales, washrooms and appearances from former Calgary Flames players, Harvey the Hound and Terry Cahill. Food and beverages will be available for sale.

"We're super excited. We've got a large space on Stampede Park," said Macleod. "It's just to the west of the west entrance of the Saddledome, about 50,000 square feet. We've got a huge — it's called the TITAN — screen that's 22 feet wide by almost 40 feet tall.

"We're going to have DJs there every night. It's an outdoor viewing party that's kind of our gift to the community, totally free of charge."

The Red Lot Community Viewing Party area will open three hours before puck drop of each Flames home game and access will be first-come, first-served and subject to capacity limits. The viewing party area will close at the end of each game.

Flames fans with a ticket to the game are encouraged to pop in and take in the experience before heading into the Saddledome.

"You can come if you've got a ticket to the game and check it out in the pregame and enjoy everything they've got going on. If you don't have a ticket at all, that's fine too. Just bring the family and come on down."

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are slated to begin on May 2 but the first-round schedule will be released in the coming day.

The Flames will host the first two games of their first-round series at the 'Dome against a yet to be determined opponent.