Foxtail barley to be stopped short under Calgary's new rules

The City of Calgary is taking its battle against a native grass, which is harmful to pets, to new heights.

Foxtail barley, known by its scientific name Hordeum jubatum, is not an invasive plant and even has environmental benefits, officials say.

However, it poses a major health risk to animals, particularly dogs.

The problem is the seeds can be ingested, inhaled or embedded in fur, which can lead to injury.

Calgary's Community Standards Bylaw has guidelines in place for controlling foxtail barley, but those only come into effect once the plants are 15 centimetres tall.

This week, city council approved a motion to update that bylaw to better control its spread, changing it to ensure it's removed once it hits eight centimetres, well before the plant is ready to seed.

The city says the rules mainly apply at "nuisance properties," which are those "that show signs of serious disregard for general maintenance and upkeep" but also includes land that interferes with surrounding properties.

The sharp, barbed seeds can drive forward into the tissue, becoming lodged in a dog’s paws, ears, throat and skin.

The intent isn't to eradicate foxtail barley, the city says.

"It provides the ability to regulate the plant before it reaches maturity; an additional tool to address foxtail barley on properties where surrounding pets' health and safety are adversely affected," said Matthew Zabloski, leader of policy and bylaw development, community strategies.

The amendment also gives peace officers the ability to direct how it would be controlled, where necessary.

"In recent years, the city of Calgary has undertaken extensive efforts, including hand-pulling and bagging campaigns, to control foxtail barley when it has posed a concern to neighbouring properties," officials said.

The bylaw carries a penalty of $500 for any owner of a nuisance property where foxtail barley is found.