Foxtail barley to be stopped short under Calgary's new rules

According to a bylaw amendment, foxtail barley growing on "nuisance properties" in Calgary that has exceeded eight centimetres in height can be controlled. According to a bylaw amendment, foxtail barley growing on "nuisance properties" in Calgary that has exceeded eight centimetres in height can be controlled.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina