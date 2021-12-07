Full send: How the Calgary Disc Golf Club is helping grow the sport around the world

James Koizumi, second from right, celebrates after hitting the first-ever verified ace, or hole-in-one, at a course in Colombia. (Courtesy James Koizumi) James Koizumi, second from right, celebrates after hitting the first-ever verified ace, or hole-in-one, at a course in Colombia. (Courtesy James Koizumi)

Calgary Top Stories