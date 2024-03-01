CALGARY
Calgary

    • High school students take over city hall for a day

    A group of Calgary high school students took over city hall Friday for She Governs, an event that teaches them municipal politics. A group of Calgary high school students took over city hall Friday for She Governs, an event that teaches them municipal politics.
    Some high school students took over the top jobs at the city Friday.

    “She Governs” is an annual event run by the city and “Equal Voice Calgary.” It gives young women and gender diverse youth a unique opportunity to understand the responsibilities of elected officials at city hall.

    Participants become familiar with how council makes decisions, how council meetings are conducted, and the skills, interests, and experiences needed for a career in local politics.

    “It’s a lot about their lived experiences,” said Calgary councillor Kourtney Penner. “As young women in this city, so with respect to housing, or transit safety – and the ideas they can put forward to making our city better and recognizing that not all people experience situations in the same way.”

    The students said taking the roles of council felt like a big responsibility.

    This year’s event kicks off International Women’s Month.

