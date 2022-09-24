Hitmen open regular season with victory over Broncos

The Calgary Hitmen got off to a winning start Friday night.

Following an undefeated pre-season, the Hitmen kept it going in Swift Current, where they defeated the Broncos 2-1 in their regular season opener.

The Hitmen got goals from Carson Wetsch, who scored his first Western Canadian Hockey League goal in the first period, and Maxim Muranov, who broke a 1-1 tie with the game-winner.

First WHL goal for Wetschy and it’s a beauty 🤩 pic.twitter.com/MwKyBU7jha — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) September 24, 2022

Calgary was short-handed for the final three minutes of the third, but were able to hold off Swift Current for the victory.

Hitmen goaltender Ethan Buenaventura made 17 saves and was named the game's second star.

The Hitmen's home opener is Saturday night at the Saddledome, where they have a rematch with Swift Current.

The wait is over. Tickets are live!



It all starts Saturday when we welcome the Swift Current Broncos for our home opener at the 'Dome! Get your tickets for the 2022-23 season now!



🎟️ https://t.co/EhYwPgACGd

🎟️ https://t.co/xMlgPtBxO4#GoHitmenGo pic.twitter.com/iXwKj8QCYx — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) September 19, 2022

Puck drop is 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets.