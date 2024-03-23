CALGARY
    Hurricanes drop 3-2 overtime decision to Tigers in final regular-season home game

    Young Hurricanes fans cheering the team on against the Medicine Hat Tigers Friday night at sold-out Enmax Centre. (Photo: X@WHLHurricanes/Perreauxphoto Young Hurricanes fans cheering the team on against the Medicine Hat Tigers Friday night at sold-out Enmax Centre. (Photo: X@WHLHurricanes/Perreauxphoto
    The Lethbridge Hurricanes lost their final home game of the 2023-24 regular season, dropping a 3-2 decision to Medicine Hat in overtime Friday night.

    After Bogdans Hodass gave the Tigers a one-goal lead at the end of the first, Logan Wormald tied 21 seconds into the middle period on a breakaway goal.

    Six minutes later, Gavin McKenna put Medicine Hat back in front with his 32nd goal.

    With the goalie pulled in the third, Brayden Edwards fired home his 31st goal to tie it at two apiece.

    In overtime, Oasiz Wiesblatt scored for the Tigers to give them the win.

    The Tigers outshot the Hurricanes 56-35, including 23 in the second period alone.

    The Hurricanes and Tigers do it all again Saturday night at Enmax Centre. Lethbridge’s first-round opponent will be the Swift Current Broncos, with game one next Friday night in Swift Current. Game 3 and Game 4 will be in Lethbridge on April 2 and April 3.

    Puck drop Saturday night is 7 p.m.

