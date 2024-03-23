Hurricanes drop 3-2 overtime decision to Tigers in final regular-season home game

The Lethbridge Hurricanes lost their final home game of the 2023-24 regular season, dropping a 3-2 decision to Medicine Hat in overtime Friday night.

After Bogdans Hodass gave the Tigers a one-goal lead at the end of the first, Logan Wormald tied 21 seconds into the middle period on a breakaway goal.

Six minutes later, Gavin McKenna put Medicine Hat back in front with his 32nd goal.

With the goalie pulled in the third, Brayden Edwards fired home his 31st goal to tie it at two apiece.

In overtime, Oasiz Wiesblatt scored for the Tigers to give them the win.

The Tigers outshot the Hurricanes 56-35, including 23 in the second period alone.

And finally, our Harry Ingarfield Memorial Award for this season's Most Valuable Player goes to Harry! He currently sits tied for 8th all-time in Canes history in wins by a goaltender, & is ranked 5th in the league this season in goals against average and 3rd in save percentage. pic.twitter.com/jKz67MggMp — x - Lethbridge Hurricanes (@WHLHurricanes) March 23, 2024

The Hurricanes and Tigers do it all again Saturday night at Enmax Centre. Lethbridge’s first-round opponent will be the Swift Current Broncos, with game one next Friday night in Swift Current. Game 3 and Game 4 will be in Lethbridge on April 2 and April 3.

Puck drop Saturday night is 7 p.m.